Every time the captain of the Portuguese national team and Al-Nassr club, "Cristiano Ronaldo," proves to be an exceptional star despite reaching the age of forty, he still enjoys high fitness and is capable of contributing on the pitch. He aspires to lead his country in the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, as well as the 2030 World Cup, as long as he is able to find the net and run on the field. He said: "I have not completely ruled out the possibility of participating in the 2030 World Cup, as long as I score a goal every week at the age of 41, maybe I can play for another 4 years," a statement that received significant interaction from his fans on social media platforms.



For his part, veteran coach "Mourinho" stated that Portugal loses its attacking threat when Ronaldo is absent, noting that opponents do not feel fear or caution in this case, unlike when he is on the field, where his presence commands great respect from rivals.



He added that some had called for Ronaldo not to be summoned, but the recent experience proved otherwise, referring to the friendly match against the Mexican national team, which took place early last Sunday and ended in a goalless draw (0-0), with the Portuguese team failing to pose a real threat.



Mourinho confirmed that Ronaldo's presence gives the team a different dimension, not only in terms of technical ability but also in terms of psychological impact on the opponents.