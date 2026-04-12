في كل مرة يثبت قائد المنتخب البرتغالي ونادي النصر «كريستيانو رونالدو»، أنه نجم استثنائي رغم بلوغه سن الأربعين، إلا أنه لا يزال يتمتع بلياقة عالية وأنه قادر على العطاء داخل المستطيل الأخضر، ويطمح أن يقود منتخب بلاده في مونديال 2026 المقرر إقامته خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو في أمريكا وكندا والمكسيك، وكذلك مونديال 2030، طالما أنه قادر على هز الشباك والركض في المستطيل الأخضر. وقال: «لم أستبعد تمامًا إمكانية مشاركتي في مونديال 2030، طالما أسجل هدفًا كل أسبوع في سن الـ 41، ربما يمكنني اللعب لمدة 4 سنوات أخرى»، حيث لقي هذا التصريح تفاعلاً كبير من أنصاره في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.


من جانبه، قال المدرب المخضرم «مورينيو» إن البرتغال تفقد خطورتها الهجومية عندما يغيب رونالدو، مشيرا إلى أن المنافسين لا يشعرون بالخوف أو الحذر في هذه الحالة، بعكس ما يحدث عند وجوده في الملعب، حيث يفرض حضوره احتراما كبيرا على الخصوم.


وأضاف أن البعض كان يطالب بعدم استدعاء رونالدو، لكن التجربة الأخيرة أثبتت العكس، في إشارة إلى المباراة الودية أمام منتخب المكسيك، والتي أقيمت فجر الأحد الماضي وانتهت بالتعادل السلبي (0-0)، دون أن ينجح المنتخب البرتغالي في تشكيل تهديد حقيقي.


وأكد مورينيو أن وجود رونالدو يمنح الفريق بعدا مختلفا، ليس فقط من الناحية الفنية، بل أيضا على مستوى التأثير النفسي على المنافسين.