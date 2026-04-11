أعاد مدافع فريق الأهلي روجر إيبانيز نشر البيان الرسمي الصادر من ناديه عقب مواجهة فريقه أمام الفيحاء عبر حسابه بالإنستغرام. وكانت المباراة شهدت جدلاً واسعاً حول بعض القرارات التحكيمية.


وجاء تفاعل إيبانيز في خطوة عكست دعماً واضحاً لموقف النادي، وسط حالة من الاستياء داخل الفريق من عدة لقطات أثارت اعتراض الجهاز الفني واللاعبين خلال اللقاء.


وأكد البيان أن النادي سيواصل المطالبة بحقوقه وفق القنوات الرسمية، مع التركيز على أهمية تطوير مستوى التحكيم وتقليل الأخطاء المؤثرة في المباريات القادمة، في ظل المنافسة القوية التي يشهدها دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.