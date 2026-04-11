A defender for Al-Ahli, Roger Ibanez, reposted the official statement issued by his club following his team's match against Al-Faihah on his Instagram account. The match had sparked widespread controversy over some refereeing decisions.



Ibanez's reaction reflected a clear support for the club's position, amidst a sense of dissatisfaction within the team regarding several moments that raised objections from the coaching staff and players during the match.



The statement confirmed that the club will continue to demand its rights through official channels, while emphasizing the importance of improving refereeing standards and reducing impactful errors in upcoming matches, given the strong competition in the Saudi Pro League.