أعاد مدافع فريق الأهلي روجر إيبانيز نشر البيان الرسمي الصادر من ناديه عقب مواجهة فريقه أمام الفيحاء عبر حسابه بالإنستغرام. وكانت المباراة شهدت جدلاً واسعاً حول بعض القرارات التحكيمية.
وجاء تفاعل إيبانيز في خطوة عكست دعماً واضحاً لموقف النادي، وسط حالة من الاستياء داخل الفريق من عدة لقطات أثارت اعتراض الجهاز الفني واللاعبين خلال اللقاء.
وأكد البيان أن النادي سيواصل المطالبة بحقوقه وفق القنوات الرسمية، مع التركيز على أهمية تطوير مستوى التحكيم وتقليل الأخطاء المؤثرة في المباريات القادمة، في ظل المنافسة القوية التي يشهدها دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
A defender for Al-Ahli, Roger Ibanez, reposted the official statement issued by his club following his team's match against Al-Faihah on his Instagram account. The match had sparked widespread controversy over some refereeing decisions.
Ibanez's reaction reflected a clear support for the club's position, amidst a sense of dissatisfaction within the team regarding several moments that raised objections from the coaching staff and players during the match.
The statement confirmed that the club will continue to demand its rights through official channels, while emphasizing the importance of improving refereeing standards and reducing impactful errors in upcoming matches, given the strong competition in the Saudi Pro League.