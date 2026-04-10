نفى نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني تفكير مجلس الإدارة في إجراء تعديل على الهيكل التنظيمي بإضافة منصب المدير الرياضي.
وكان برنامج «إل لارجويرو» الإذاعي قد ذكر أن ريال مدريد يدرس، ضمن التغييرات المحتملة، ليس فقط التعاقد مع لاعب وسط أو قلب دفاع، بل أيضًاً إمكانية إضافة مدير رياضي إلى هيكله الحالي، مشيراً إلى أنه لم يُتخذ قرار نهائي بعد، حيث تقوم وكالة خارجية بدراسة ملفات تعريفية لمديرين رياضيين رفيعي المستوى، معظمهم يعملون حالياً، تحسباً لاحتياج النادي إلى إعداد قائمة مرشحين وتقديمها إليه.
ريال مدريد ينفي الشائعة
وقال النادي في بيان: «يعلن نادي ريال مدريد لكرة القدم أن المعلومات التي نشرها برنامج «إل لارجويرو» على إذاعة كادينا سير الليلة الماضية، والتي تزعم أن نادينا يدرس إضافة مدير رياضي إلى هيكله التنظيمي، غير صحيحة على الإطلاق».
إشادة بالإدارة الحالية
وأضاف البيان: «يُقدّر ريال مدريد بشكل كبير العمل الذي تقوم به الإدارة الرياضية للنادي، والذي سمح لنا بالعيش في واحدة من أنجح الفترات في تاريخنا، مع تحقيق العديد من الألقاب، بما في ذلك 6 بطولات دوري أبطال أوروبا خلال عشر سنوات».
The Spanish club Real Madrid has denied that the board of directors is considering making changes to the organizational structure by adding the position of sporting director.
The radio program "El Larguero" had mentioned that Real Madrid is studying, among potential changes, not only the signing of a midfielder or a center-back but also the possibility of adding a sporting director to its current structure, noting that no final decision has been made yet, as an external agency is reviewing profiles of high-level sporting directors, most of whom are currently employed, in anticipation of the club needing to prepare a list of candidates and present it to them.
Real Madrid denies the rumor
The club stated in a statement: "Real Madrid Football Club announces that the information published by the program 'El Larguero' on Cadena SER last night, which claims that our club is considering adding a sporting director to its organizational structure, is completely untrue."
Praise for the current management
The statement added: "Real Madrid greatly appreciates the work being done by the club's sporting management, which has allowed us to experience one of the most successful periods in our history, achieving numerous titles, including 6 UEFA Champions League titles over ten years."