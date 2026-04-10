The Spanish club Real Madrid has denied that the board of directors is considering making changes to the organizational structure by adding the position of sporting director.

The radio program "El Larguero" had mentioned that Real Madrid is studying, among potential changes, not only the signing of a midfielder or a center-back but also the possibility of adding a sporting director to its current structure, noting that no final decision has been made yet, as an external agency is reviewing profiles of high-level sporting directors, most of whom are currently employed, in anticipation of the club needing to prepare a list of candidates and present it to them.

Real Madrid denies the rumor

The club stated in a statement: "Real Madrid Football Club announces that the information published by the program 'El Larguero' on Cadena SER last night, which claims that our club is considering adding a sporting director to its organizational structure, is completely untrue."

Praise for the current management

The statement added: "Real Madrid greatly appreciates the work being done by the club's sporting management, which has allowed us to experience one of the most successful periods in our history, achieving numerous titles, including 6 UEFA Champions League titles over ten years."