نفى نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني تفكير مجلس الإدارة في إجراء تعديل على الهيكل التنظيمي بإضافة منصب المدير الرياضي.

وكان برنامج «إل لارجويرو» الإذاعي قد ذكر أن ريال مدريد يدرس، ضمن التغييرات المحتملة، ليس فقط التعاقد مع لاعب وسط أو قلب دفاع، بل أيضًاً إمكانية إضافة مدير رياضي إلى هيكله الحالي، مشيراً إلى أنه لم يُتخذ قرار نهائي بعد، حيث تقوم وكالة خارجية بدراسة ملفات تعريفية لمديرين رياضيين رفيعي المستوى، معظمهم يعملون حالياً، تحسباً لاحتياج النادي إلى إعداد قائمة مرشحين وتقديمها إليه.

ريال مدريد ينفي الشائعة

وقال النادي في بيان: «يعلن نادي ريال مدريد لكرة القدم أن المعلومات التي نشرها برنامج «إل لارجويرو» على إذاعة كادينا سير الليلة الماضية، والتي تزعم أن نادينا يدرس إضافة مدير رياضي إلى هيكله التنظيمي، غير صحيحة على الإطلاق».

إشادة بالإدارة الحالية

وأضاف البيان: «يُقدّر ريال مدريد بشكل كبير العمل الذي تقوم به الإدارة الرياضية للنادي، والذي سمح لنا بالعيش في واحدة من أنجح الفترات في تاريخنا، مع تحقيق العديد من الألقاب، بما في ذلك 6 بطولات دوري أبطال أوروبا خلال عشر سنوات».