أكد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» الطاقات الاستيعابية النهائية لـ16 ملعباً تستضيف منافسات كأس العالم 2026 بكندا والمكسيك والولايات المتحدة، وذلك قبل انطلاق البطولة التي تشهد مشاركة 48 منتخباً للمرة الأولى.


وأوضح «فيفا» أن الملاعب جُهزت لتقديم تجربة عالمية المستوى، مع توقع تحطيم الرقم القياسي للحضور الجماهيري المسجل في مونديال 1994 بالولايات المتحدة والبالغ 3.5 مليون مشجع، نظراً للطلب العالمي غير المسبوق وزيادة عدد المباريات.


وتصدر ملعب «أزتيكا» بمكسيكو سيتي قائمة الملاعب بسعة 80,824 مقعداً، يليه ملعب «ميتلايف» بنيويورك نيوجيرسي بـ80,663 مقعداً، ثم «إيه تي آند تي» بدالاس بـ70,649 مقعداً، وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة 11 ملعباً، بينما تستضيف المكسيك 3 ملاعب وكندا ملعبين.


وبذلك تكتمل آخر حلقات الجاهزية التشغيلية لاستقبال أكبر نسخة بتاريخ المونديال.