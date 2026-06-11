The International Football Federation "FIFA" confirmed the final seating capacities of 16 stadiums hosting the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, ahead of the tournament which will see the participation of 48 teams for the first time.



FIFA explained that the stadiums are equipped to provide a world-class experience, with expectations to break the record for attendance set during the 1994 World Cup in the United States, which was 3.5 million fans, due to unprecedented global demand and an increase in the number of matches.



The "Azteca" Stadium in Mexico City tops the list of stadiums with a capacity of 80,824 seats, followed by "MetLife" Stadium in New York/New Jersey with 80,663 seats, and then "AT&T" Stadium in Dallas with 70,649 seats. The United States will host 11 stadiums, while Mexico will host 3 stadiums and Canada will host 2 stadiums.



Thus, the final preparations for operational readiness to host the largest edition in the history of the World Cup are complete.