أكد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» الطاقات الاستيعابية النهائية لـ16 ملعباً تستضيف منافسات كأس العالم 2026 بكندا والمكسيك والولايات المتحدة، وذلك قبل انطلاق البطولة التي تشهد مشاركة 48 منتخباً للمرة الأولى.
وأوضح «فيفا» أن الملاعب جُهزت لتقديم تجربة عالمية المستوى، مع توقع تحطيم الرقم القياسي للحضور الجماهيري المسجل في مونديال 1994 بالولايات المتحدة والبالغ 3.5 مليون مشجع، نظراً للطلب العالمي غير المسبوق وزيادة عدد المباريات.
وتصدر ملعب «أزتيكا» بمكسيكو سيتي قائمة الملاعب بسعة 80,824 مقعداً، يليه ملعب «ميتلايف» بنيويورك نيوجيرسي بـ80,663 مقعداً، ثم «إيه تي آند تي» بدالاس بـ70,649 مقعداً، وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة 11 ملعباً، بينما تستضيف المكسيك 3 ملاعب وكندا ملعبين.
وبذلك تكتمل آخر حلقات الجاهزية التشغيلية لاستقبال أكبر نسخة بتاريخ المونديال.
The International Football Federation "FIFA" confirmed the final seating capacities of 16 stadiums hosting the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, ahead of the tournament which will see the participation of 48 teams for the first time.
FIFA explained that the stadiums are equipped to provide a world-class experience, with expectations to break the record for attendance set during the 1994 World Cup in the United States, which was 3.5 million fans, due to unprecedented global demand and an increase in the number of matches.
The "Azteca" Stadium in Mexico City tops the list of stadiums with a capacity of 80,824 seats, followed by "MetLife" Stadium in New York/New Jersey with 80,663 seats, and then "AT&T" Stadium in Dallas with 70,649 seats. The United States will host 11 stadiums, while Mexico will host 3 stadiums and Canada will host 2 stadiums.
Thus, the final preparations for operational readiness to host the largest edition in the history of the World Cup are complete.