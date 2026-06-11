The Spanish club FC Barcelona has submitted an official bid to the UEFA (European Football Association) to host the final match of the UEFA Champions League 2029, in collaboration with the Barcelona City Council and the Government of Catalonia, with support from the Spanish Football Federation.



The club stated in a statement today that the bid includes all the technical, contractual, and institutional requirements requested by UEFA, along with the necessary guarantees that confirm the ability of the city of Barcelona and the "Spotify Camp Nou" stadium to organize one of the largest football events in the world.



With the submission of this bid, the official bidding phase has been completed, and UEFA will begin the evaluation phase of the various hosting bids in the coming period to select the stadium that will host the final of the 2029 edition.



The statement clarified that Barcelona has a strong record in organizing major international sporting events, while the "Spotify Camp Nou" stadium is a world-class venue, thanks to its long history with the biggest European and global tournaments, in addition to currently undergoing a comprehensive development process that will place it among the newest and most prominent sports stadiums in the world.



FC Barcelona and the institutions involved in the hosting bid are awaiting the final decision from UEFA, amid competition from several other bids, with the announcement of the host stadium for the UEFA Champions League final 2029 expected in the last quarter of this year.