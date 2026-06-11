تقدم نادي برشلونة الإسباني بملف رسمي إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم يويفا من أجل استضافة المباراة النهائية لمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم 2029، وذلك بالتعاون مع مجلس مدينة برشلونة وحكومة إقليم كتالونيا، وبدعم من الاتحاد الإسباني للعبة.


وقال النادي، في بيان اليوم، إن ملف الترشح يتضمن جميع المتطلبات الفنية والتعاقدية والمؤسسية التي يطلبها اليويفا، إلى جانب الضمانات اللازمة التي تؤكد قدرة مدينة برشلونة وملعب «سبوتيفاي كامب نو» على تنظيم واحد من أكبر الأحداث الكروية على مستوى العالم.


وبتقديم هذا الملف، تكون مرحلة الترشح الرسمية قد اكتملت، على أن يبدأ يويفا خلال الفترة القادمة مرحلة تقييم ملفات الاستضافة المختلفة لاختيار الملعب الذي سيحتضن نهائي البطولة في نسخة 2029.


وأوضح البيان أن برشلونة يملك سجلا حافلا في تنظيم الفعاليات الرياضية الدولية الكبرى، فيما يُعد «سبوتيفاي كامب نو» ملعبا من الطراز العالمي، بفضل تاريخه الطويل مع أكبر البطولات الأوروبية والعالمية، إلى جانب خضوعه حاليا لعملية تطوير شاملة ستضعه ضمن أحدث وأبرز الملاعب الرياضية في العالم.


وينتظر نادي برشلونة والمؤسسات المشاركة في ملف الاستضافة القرار النهائي من يويفا، في ظل منافسة عدد من الملفات الأخرى، على أن يتم الإعلان عن الملعب المستضيف لنهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا 2029 خلال الربع الأخير من العام الحالي.