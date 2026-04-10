Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Nasr Club is considering taking legal steps ahead of the anticipated classic match, amid rising controversy over certain refereeing decisions and recent statements targeting several players. They are also studying the possibility of filing an official complaint regarding insinuations directed at one of their players that questioned the integrity of their lead, in a move aimed at protecting the team from any influences outside the sporting framework.



In a related context, Al-Ahli's management had submitted two official protests following the team's match against Al-Fayha, which ended in a positive draw of one goal each, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi League.



According to a special source for "Okaz," the first protest was submitted to the Referees Committee due to the refereeing errors witnessed during the match, along with decisions that sparked widespread controversy in the sports community.



The second protest was submitted to the Disciplinary Committee against the fourth referee, Abdulrahman Al-Sultan, regarding the interactions that took place between him and the team's players and coaching staff during the course of the match.



Al-Ahli's management emphasized in its protest the importance of reviewing the refereeing cases and taking the necessary measures to ensure competitive fairness and maintain the integrity of the competition, amid anticipation of the outcomes of these actions before the upcoming match.