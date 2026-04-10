علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن نادي النصر يدرس اتخاذ خطوات قانونية قبيل مواجهة الكلاسيكو المرتقبة، في ظل تصاعد الجدل حول بعض الحالات التحكيمية والتصريحات الأخيرة التي طالت عدداً من اللاعبين، كما يدرس رفع شكوى رسمية بشأن التلميحات التي طالت أحد لاعبيه وشككت في نزاهة صدارته، في خطوة تهدف لحماية الفريق من أي تأثيرات خارج الإطار الرياضي.
وفي سياق متصل، كانت إدارة الأهلي قد رفعت احتجاجين رسميين عقب مواجهة الفريق أمام الفيحاء، التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لمثله، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي.
وبحسب مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ»، جاء الاحتجاج الأول إلى لجنة الحكام على خلفية الأخطاء التحكيمية التي شهدتها المباراة، وما صاحبها من قرارات أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في الوسط الرياضي.
فيما قُدِّم الاحتجاج الثاني إلى لجنة الانضباط ضد الحكم الرابع عبدالرحمن السلطان، على خلفية ما دار بينه وبين لاعبي الفريق والجهاز الفني خلال مجريات اللقاء.
وأكدت إدارة الأهلي في احتجاجها أهمية مراجعة الحالات التحكيمية واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات، بما يضمن تحقيق العدالة التنافسية والحفاظ على نزاهة المسابقة، وسط ترقب لما ستسفر عنه هذه التحركات قبل المواجهة المرتقبة.
Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Nasr Club is considering taking legal steps ahead of the anticipated classic match, amid rising controversy over certain refereeing decisions and recent statements targeting several players. They are also studying the possibility of filing an official complaint regarding insinuations directed at one of their players that questioned the integrity of their lead, in a move aimed at protecting the team from any influences outside the sporting framework.
In a related context, Al-Ahli's management had submitted two official protests following the team's match against Al-Fayha, which ended in a positive draw of one goal each, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi League.
According to a special source for "Okaz," the first protest was submitted to the Referees Committee due to the refereeing errors witnessed during the match, along with decisions that sparked widespread controversy in the sports community.
The second protest was submitted to the Disciplinary Committee against the fourth referee, Abdulrahman Al-Sultan, regarding the interactions that took place between him and the team's players and coaching staff during the course of the match.
Al-Ahli's management emphasized in its protest the importance of reviewing the refereeing cases and taking the necessary measures to ensure competitive fairness and maintain the integrity of the competition, amid anticipation of the outcomes of these actions before the upcoming match.