علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن نادي النصر يدرس اتخاذ خطوات قانونية قبيل مواجهة الكلاسيكو المرتقبة، في ظل تصاعد الجدل حول بعض الحالات التحكيمية والتصريحات الأخيرة التي طالت عدداً من اللاعبين، كما يدرس رفع شكوى رسمية بشأن التلميحات التي طالت أحد لاعبيه وشككت في نزاهة صدارته، في خطوة تهدف لحماية الفريق من أي تأثيرات خارج الإطار الرياضي.


وفي سياق متصل، كانت إدارة الأهلي قد رفعت احتجاجين رسميين عقب مواجهة الفريق أمام الفيحاء، التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لمثله، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي.


وبحسب مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ»، جاء الاحتجاج الأول إلى لجنة الحكام على خلفية الأخطاء التحكيمية التي شهدتها المباراة، وما صاحبها من قرارات أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في الوسط الرياضي.


فيما قُدِّم الاحتجاج الثاني إلى لجنة الانضباط ضد الحكم الرابع عبدالرحمن السلطان، على خلفية ما دار بينه وبين لاعبي الفريق والجهاز الفني خلال مجريات اللقاء.


وأكدت إدارة الأهلي في احتجاجها أهمية مراجعة الحالات التحكيمية واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات، بما يضمن تحقيق العدالة التنافسية والحفاظ على نزاهة المسابقة، وسط ترقب لما ستسفر عنه هذه التحركات قبل المواجهة المرتقبة.