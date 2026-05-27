التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم وزير الشؤون الخارجية بجمهورية الهند الدكتور سوبراهمانيام جايشانكار، وذلك على هامش مشاركته في الاجتماع غير الرسمي لمجلس الشؤون الخارجية الأوروبي المنعقد في مدينة ليماسول بجمهورية قبرص.

وبحث الوزيران خلال اللقاء العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وسبل تعزيزها وتنميتها، كما تناول اللقاء مستجدات الأوضاع على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، وتبادل وجهات النظر حيالها.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية قبرص فواز بن عبدالرحمن الشبيلي.