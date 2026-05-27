Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, on the sidelines of his participation in the informal meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations held in Limassol, Cyprus.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them. The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas and exchanged views on these matters.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Cyprus, Fawaz bin Abdulrahman Al-Shabaili.