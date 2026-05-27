رفع محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز برقيتي تهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى.
وقال الأمير راكان بن سلمان في برقية لخادم الحرمين الشريفين: «خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود أرفع لمقامكم الكريم أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى، سائلًا المولى عز وجل أن يسبغكم بالصحة والعافية، وأن يعيده عليكم أعوامًا مديدة بالخير واليمن والبركات».
كما رفع الأمير راكان بن سلمان برقية لولي العهد قال فيها: «سيدي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود أرفع لسموكم الكريم أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى، سائلًا المولى عز وجل أن يمتعكم بالصحة والعافية، وأن يعيده عليكم أعوامًا مديدة بالخير واليمن والبركات».
The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent two telegrams of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
In his telegram to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Rakan bin Salman stated: "To the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, I extend my highest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, asking the Almighty to grant you health and wellness, and to bring it back to you for many years filled with goodness, blessings, and prosperity."
Prince Rakan bin Salman also sent a telegram to the Crown Prince, in which he said: "My dear Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, I extend to your esteemed self my highest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, asking the Almighty to bless you with health and wellness, and to bring it back to you for many years filled with goodness, blessings, and prosperity."