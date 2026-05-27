The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent two telegrams of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In his telegram to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Rakan bin Salman stated: "To the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, I extend my highest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, asking the Almighty to grant you health and wellness, and to bring it back to you for many years filled with goodness, blessings, and prosperity."

Prince Rakan bin Salman also sent a telegram to the Crown Prince, in which he said: "My dear Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, I extend to your esteemed self my highest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, asking the Almighty to bless you with health and wellness, and to bring it back to you for many years filled with goodness, blessings, and prosperity."