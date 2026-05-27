رفع محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز برقيتي تهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى.

وقال الأمير راكان بن سلمان في برقية لخادم الحرمين الشريفين: «خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود أرفع لمقامكم الكريم أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى، سائلًا المولى عز وجل أن يسبغكم بالصحة والعافية، وأن يعيده عليكم أعوامًا مديدة بالخير واليمن والبركات».

كما رفع الأمير راكان بن سلمان برقية لولي العهد قال فيها: «سيدي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود أرفع لسموكم الكريم أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى، سائلًا المولى عز وجل أن يمتعكم بالصحة والعافية، وأن يعيده عليكم أعوامًا مديدة بالخير واليمن والبركات».