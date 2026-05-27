The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, met today with the Director General of the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Sadhan, and the staff of the administration, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.

During the meeting, the Minister of Interior emphasized the leadership's interest in everything that enhances the service of Islam and Muslims, taking care of the Two Holy Mosques and caring for their visitors, and its keenness to harness all resources to enable the guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease, safety, and reassurance.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud praised the role played by the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior, and the Guidance and Counseling departments in the security sectors, for their guiding and awareness efforts that contribute to instilling Islamic values and principles, enhancing awareness, and raising the moral readiness of security personnel, which reflects on their performance of their duties with efficiency and competence.

For his part, the Director General of the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling delivered a speech in which he confirmed that the administration's plan for this year's Hajj season 1447 focused on highlighting the Kingdom's efforts in serving the guests of Allah and enhancing the awareness message directed to security personnel to support their performance of field duties.

Prior to the meeting, the Minister of Interior reviewed the programs and initiatives implemented by the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the ministry and the Guidance and Counseling departments in the security sectors during this year's Hajj season.

Attending the meeting were the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd bin Faris, the Deputy Supervisor General of the Minister of Interior's Office, Engineer Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Rabeeah, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Director General of Media and Institutional Communication and the Security Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Talal bin Abdulmohsen bin Shalhub, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.