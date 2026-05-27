التقى وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن حمد السعدان، ومنسوبي الإدارة، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بمكة المكرمة.

وأكد وزير الداخلية خلال اللقاء اهتمام القيادة بكل ما يعزز خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، والعناية بالحرمين الشريفين ورعاية قاصديهما، وحرصها على تسخير جميع الإمكانات لتمكين ضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وأمان وطمأنينة.

وأشاد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بالدور الذي تضطلع به الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية، وإدارات التوجيه والإرشاد في القطاعات الأمنية، من جهود توجيهية وتوعوية تسهم في ترسيخ القيم والمبادئ الإسلامية، وتعزيز الوعي ورفع مستوى الجاهزية المعنوية لدى رجال الأمن، بما ينعكس على أدائهم لمهامهم بكفاءة واقتدار.

من جهته، ألقى مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد كلمة أكد فيها أن خطة الإدارة لموسم حج هذا العام 1447 ركزت على إبراز جهود المملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتعزيز الرسالة التوعوية الموجهة لرجال الأمن بما يدعم أداءهم لمهامهم الميدانية.

وكان وزير الداخلية قد اطّلع قبل اللقاء على البرامج والمبادرات التي نفذتها الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بالوزارة وإدارات التوجيه والإرشاد في القطاعات الأمنية خلال موسم حج هذا العام.

حضر اللقاء نائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد بن فارس، ونائب المشرف العام على مكتب وزير الداخلية المهندس عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الربيعة، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير الإدارة العامة للإعلام والاتصال المؤسسي المتحدث الأمني باسم وزارة الداخلية العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين بوزارة الداخلية.