علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة الأهلي رفعت احتجاجين رسميين عقب مواجهة الفريق أمام الفيحاء، التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي.


وبحسب مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ» جاء الاحتجاج الأول إلى لجنة الحكام على خلفية الأخطاء التحكيمية التي شهدتها المباراة، وما صاحبها من قرارات أثارت جدلاً واسعاً.


فيما قُدِّم الاحتجاج الثاني إلى لجنة الانضباط ضد الحكم الرابع عبدالرحمن السلطان، وذلك بشأن ما دار بينه وبين لاعبي الفريق والجهاز الفني خلال مجريات اللقاء.


وأكدت إدارة الأهلي في احتجاجها أهمية مراجعة الحالات التحكيمية واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات، بما يضمن تحقيق العدالة التنافسية والحفاظ على نزاهة المسابقة.