Sources informed "Okaz" that the Al-Ahli administration has submitted two official protests following the team's match against Al-Fayha, which ended in a 1-1 draw, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi League.



According to a special source for "Okaz," the first protest was submitted to the Referees Committee due to the refereeing errors witnessed during the match, along with the decisions that sparked widespread controversy.



Meanwhile, the second protest was submitted to the Disciplinary Committee against the fourth official, Abdulrahman Al-Sultan, regarding the interactions that took place between him and the team's players and coaching staff during the course of the match.



The Al-Ahli administration emphasized in its protest the importance of reviewing the refereeing cases and taking the necessary measures to ensure competitive fairness and maintain the integrity of the competition.