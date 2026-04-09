علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة الأهلي رفعت احتجاجين رسميين عقب مواجهة الفريق أمام الفيحاء، التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي.
وبحسب مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ» جاء الاحتجاج الأول إلى لجنة الحكام على خلفية الأخطاء التحكيمية التي شهدتها المباراة، وما صاحبها من قرارات أثارت جدلاً واسعاً.
فيما قُدِّم الاحتجاج الثاني إلى لجنة الانضباط ضد الحكم الرابع عبدالرحمن السلطان، وذلك بشأن ما دار بينه وبين لاعبي الفريق والجهاز الفني خلال مجريات اللقاء.
وأكدت إدارة الأهلي في احتجاجها أهمية مراجعة الحالات التحكيمية واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات، بما يضمن تحقيق العدالة التنافسية والحفاظ على نزاهة المسابقة.
Sources informed "Okaz" that the Al-Ahli administration has submitted two official protests following the team's match against Al-Fayha, which ended in a 1-1 draw, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi League.
According to a special source for "Okaz," the first protest was submitted to the Referees Committee due to the refereeing errors witnessed during the match, along with the decisions that sparked widespread controversy.
Meanwhile, the second protest was submitted to the Disciplinary Committee against the fourth official, Abdulrahman Al-Sultan, regarding the interactions that took place between him and the team's players and coaching staff during the course of the match.
The Al-Ahli administration emphasized in its protest the importance of reviewing the refereeing cases and taking the necessary measures to ensure competitive fairness and maintain the integrity of the competition.