توج فريق العلا السعودي بلقب المربع الذهبي، عقب فوزه على نظيره الأهلي السعودي بنتيجة 101 مقابل 74، في مواجهة شهدت تفوقاً واضحاً للفريق الفائز.


وقدم العلا أداءً مميزاً على مدار اللقاء، حيث فرض سيطرته منذ البداية، ونجح في توسيع الفارق تدريجياً بفضل الانضباط التكتيكي والفاعلية الهجومية، لينهي المباراة بفارق كبير يعكس تفوقه.


وبهذا الإنجاز، يضيف العلا لقب المربع الذهبي إلى بطولتي الدوري والكأس، مؤكداً حضوره القوي خلال الموسم، وتميزه على مستوى الأداء والنتائج.


ويعكس هذا التتويج العمل الفني والإداري داخل الفريق، في ظل الاستقرار الذي أسهم في تحقيق الثلاثية، وسط إشادة بالمستوى الذي قدمه اللاعبون طوال المنافسات.