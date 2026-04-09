The Al-Ula team of Saudi Arabia won the Golden Square title after defeating their counterpart Al-Ahli Saudi with a score of 101 to 74, in a match that clearly showcased the superiority of the winning team.



Al-Ula delivered an outstanding performance throughout the game, dominating from the start and gradually widening the gap thanks to tactical discipline and offensive effectiveness, finishing the match with a significant margin that reflects their dominance.



With this achievement, Al-Ula adds the Golden Square title to the league and cup championships, confirming their strong presence throughout the season and their excellence in terms of performance and results.



This victory reflects the technical and administrative work within the team, amidst the stability that contributed to achieving the treble, with praise for the level displayed by the players throughout the competitions.