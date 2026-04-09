توج فريق العلا السعودي بلقب المربع الذهبي، عقب فوزه على نظيره الأهلي السعودي بنتيجة 101 مقابل 74، في مواجهة شهدت تفوقاً واضحاً للفريق الفائز.
وقدم العلا أداءً مميزاً على مدار اللقاء، حيث فرض سيطرته منذ البداية، ونجح في توسيع الفارق تدريجياً بفضل الانضباط التكتيكي والفاعلية الهجومية، لينهي المباراة بفارق كبير يعكس تفوقه.
وبهذا الإنجاز، يضيف العلا لقب المربع الذهبي إلى بطولتي الدوري والكأس، مؤكداً حضوره القوي خلال الموسم، وتميزه على مستوى الأداء والنتائج.
ويعكس هذا التتويج العمل الفني والإداري داخل الفريق، في ظل الاستقرار الذي أسهم في تحقيق الثلاثية، وسط إشادة بالمستوى الذي قدمه اللاعبون طوال المنافسات.
The Al-Ula team of Saudi Arabia won the Golden Square title after defeating their counterpart Al-Ahli Saudi with a score of 101 to 74, in a match that clearly showcased the superiority of the winning team.
Al-Ula delivered an outstanding performance throughout the game, dominating from the start and gradually widening the gap thanks to tactical discipline and offensive effectiveness, finishing the match with a significant margin that reflects their dominance.
With this achievement, Al-Ula adds the Golden Square title to the league and cup championships, confirming their strong presence throughout the season and their excellence in terms of performance and results.
This victory reflects the technical and administrative work within the team, amidst the stability that contributed to achieving the treble, with praise for the level displayed by the players throughout the competitions.