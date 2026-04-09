خطف نادي هجر بطاقة التأهل إلى ملحق دوري «يلو» بطريقة دراماتيكية، بعدما قلب تأخره أمام نادي القلعة إلى فوز مثير في الدقائق الأخيرة من المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات دوري الدرجة الثانية.


وشهدت المباراة سيناريو مجنونًا، إذ دخل هجر الوقت بدل الضائع وهو متأخر بنتيجة (1-0)، وبحاجة إلى تسجيل هدفين من أجل خطف بطاقة التأهل، وهو ما بدا مستبعدًا في ظل ضيق الوقت.


إلا أن الدقائق الأخيرة حملت مفاجأة كبرى، حيث تمكن لاعبو هجر من تسجيل هدفين متتاليين خلال الوقت بدل الضائع، ليقلبوا النتيجة ويخطفوا الانتصار في لحظات حاسمة، وسط فرحة عارمة من اللاعبين والجهاز الفني.


ووصف متابعون ما حدث بأنه من أبرز اللحظات الدراماتيكية في منافسات الموسم، مؤكدين أن كرة القدم لا تعترف بالمستحيل، خصوصًا مع التحولات الكبيرة التي قد تحدث في اللحظات الأخيرة.


وبهذا الفوز، ضمن هجر مقعده في ملحق دوري «يلو»، في وقت خسر فيه اللواء فرصة التأهل بعد أن كان قريبًا جداً من حسم التأهل بعد فوزه على أحد.