Al-Hijr Club snatched the qualification ticket to the "Yellow" League playoff in a dramatic manner, after turning around their deficit against Al-Qalaa Club to a thrilling victory in the final minutes of the match that brought them together in the second division league competition.



The match witnessed a crazy scenario, as Al-Hijr entered stoppage time trailing (1-0), needing to score two goals to seize the qualification ticket, which seemed unlikely given the limited time.



However, the final minutes brought a major surprise, as Al-Hijr players managed to score two consecutive goals during stoppage time, turning the score around and snatching victory in crucial moments, amid overwhelming joy from the players and coaching staff.



Observers described what happened as one of the most dramatic moments of the season's competitions, affirming that football does not recognize the impossible, especially with the significant changes that can occur in the final moments.



With this victory, Al-Hijr secured its place in the "Yellow" League playoff, while Al-Liwa lost the opportunity for qualification after being very close to securing it following their win over Ahad.