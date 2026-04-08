The French star Karim Benzema, striker for Al-Hilal, continues to write history in his sports career after achieving his 20th "hat-trick" by scoring three goals in his team's match against Al-Khulood, as part of the 29th round of the Saudi Pro League.



Benzema led his team Al-Hilal to a significant victory over Al-Khulood with a score of 6-0, scoring 3 goals and assisting the sixth goal for his teammate Marcos Leonardo. This marks Benzema's second "hat-trick" with Al-Hilal in the 7 matches he has played so far, raising his tally to 8 goals and 3 assists, bringing his total contributions to 11 goals. He has increased his scoring tally in the Saudi Pro League to 16 goals, placing him fifth in the top scorers list.



He has also reached a total of 20 "hat-tricks" in his overall career, with 7 in Saudi stadiums (2 with Al-Hilal and 5 with Al-Ittihad), in addition to 11 with Real Madrid and two with Olympique Lyon.