واصل النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، مهاجم فريق الهلال، كتابة التاريخ في مسيرته الرياضية بعد أن حقق الـ«هاتريك» رقم 20 بتسجيله ثلاثة أهداف في لقاء فريقه الهلال أمام الخلود، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وقاد بنزيما فريقه الهلال لفوز كبير على الخلود بـ6 أهداف دون مقابل وأحرز كريم 3 أهداف وصنع الهدف السادس لزميله ماركوس ليوناردو، ليحقق بنزيما الـ«هاتريك» الثاني مع الهلال في 7 مباريات خاضها حتى الآن، ويرفع رصيده إلى 8 أهداف وصناعة 3 أهداف لتصل مساهماته التهديفية إلى 11 هدفاً، ورفع رصيده التهديفي في دوري روشن السعودي إلى 16 هدفاً محتلاً المركز الخامس في قائمة الهدافين.


كما رفع رصيده إلى 20 «هاتريك» في مسيرته عموماً، بواقع 7 في الملاعب السعودية (2 الهلال و5 الاتحاد)، بجانب 11 رفقة ريال مدريد واثنين مع أولمبيك ليون.