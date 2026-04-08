دخل الأهلي أجواء مواجهته المرتقبة أمام النصر وهو محمّل بتعادل مُحبط أمام الفيحاء (1-1)، لكن ما فجّر المشهد ليس النتيجة فقط، بل سيل التصريحات الغاضبة التي خرجت من داخل الفريق، لتضع ملف التحكيم في قلب العاصفة مجدداً، وتثير تساؤلات حادة حول عدالة المنافسة.


المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني فجّر ما وُصف بـ«تصريح الموسم»، كاشفاً أن الحكم الرابع قال للاعبي الأهلي خلال مراجعة لقطة عبر تقنية VAR: «ركزوا على البطولة الآسيوية فقط»، وهو ما اعتبره اللاعب توجيهاً صادماً أثار غضب الفريق داخل الملعب، مضيفاً بوضوح: «نحن نُظلم هذا الموسم.. هذا واضح للجميع». ولم يتوقف عند ذلك، بل ألمح بشكل ساخر إلى هوية المستفيد من هذه القرارات، مطالباً بنشر التسجيلات كاملة دون أي اجتزاء.


في المقابل، صبّ البرازيلي جالينو الزيت على النار عبر تغريدة غاضبة قال فيها: «يمكنكم تسليمهم الكأس.. هذا ما يريدونه.. يريدون إخراجنا بأي طريقة، يريدون إعطاء الكأس لشخص معيّن»، في إشارة مباشرة إلى وجود توجه مسبق – بحسب تعبيره – للتأثير على مسار البطولة، معتبراً ما يحدث «عدم احترام للنادي».


هذه التصريحات المتزامنة من داخل غرفة الأهلي لا يمكن قراءتها كحالة انفعال عابر، بل تعكس حالة احتقان متصاعدة قبل مواجهة النصر، وتضع الفريق في زاوية حساسة نفسياً وإعلامياً. فبين غضب اللاعبين وتشكيكهم، وبين صمت الجهات المعنية، يتسع الجدل، وتتعاظم الضغوط.