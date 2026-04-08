Al-Ahli entered the atmosphere of its anticipated match against Al-Nassr carrying the weight of a frustrating draw against Al-Faihah (1-1), but what ignited the scene was not just the result, but the torrent of angry statements that emerged from within the team, placing the issue of refereeing back in the eye of the storm and raising sharp questions about the fairness of the competition.



The English striker Ivan Toney unleashed what was described as the "statement of the season," revealing that the fourth official told Al-Ahli players during a review of a scene via VAR: "Focus only on the Asian championship," which the player considered a shocking directive that angered the team on the field. He added clearly: "We are being wronged this season... this is clear to everyone." He did not stop there, but sarcastically hinted at the identity of those benefiting from these decisions, calling for the full recordings to be published without any editing.



Meanwhile, Brazilian Galeno poured oil on the fire with an angry tweet in which he said: "You can hand them the cup... that’s what they want... they want to get us out by any means, they want to give the cup to a certain person," in a direct reference to a premeditated intention – as he put it – to influence the course of the championship, considering what is happening "a disrespect to the club."



These simultaneous statements from within Al-Ahli's locker room cannot be read as a fleeting emotional reaction, but rather reflect a rising tension before the match against Al-Nassr, placing the team in a sensitive psychological and media corner. Amid the players' anger and doubts, and the silence of the relevant authorities, the controversy widens, and the pressures mount.