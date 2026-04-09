Al Ahly player Galeno has placed himself in a legal controversy with his statement, which hinted at a trend to distance his team from competition, after the statement circulated widely and interpretations regarding its intent escalated, amid the sensitivity of the race for the league title.



According to opinions from sports legal experts, such statements could be interpreted as questioning the integrity of the competition or as indirect defamation, which may fall under disciplinary regulations, opening the door to the possibility of an investigation or imposing penalties ranging from fines to suspensions, depending on the extent of the violation and the context of the statement.



Interactions indicate that the hints were directed towards Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, without official confirmation, which heightened the sensitivity of the situation.



The statement comes following a wave of anger from Al Ahly regarding the referee's decisions in the match against Al-Fayha, which ended in a draw and pushed the team out of the race for second place, placing the player in a legal test that may determine the fate of this controversy.



For his part, legal advisor Salman Al-Rammali confirmed in an urgent talk to "Okaz" that the statements from players Ivan Toney and his teammate Galeno constitute a direct accusation that affects the integrity of the competition and is an offense to the Saudi league, stressing the need to address them according to the approved legal frameworks.



Al-Rammali explained that the disciplinary and ethics regulations, specifically Article (5/50), stipulate punishing such cases with a suspension of no more than one year, in addition to a financial fine that may reach 300,000 riyals, if the violation is proven.



He pointed out that the current stage requires a firm stance from the Disciplinary Committee, through the clear and transparent application of the regulations, emphasizing that the absence of a decision could be interpreted as implicit acceptance, which would reflect negatively on the image of the competition and the confidence of the followers.



Al-Rammali concluded that the reputation of the Saudi league is at stake today, and that regulatory decisiveness is the primary guarantee for its protection.