وضع لاعب الأهلي جالينو نفسه في دائرة الجدل القانوني، بتصريحه الذي ألمح فيه إلى وجود توجه لإبعاد فريقه عن المنافسة، بعد تداول التصريح على نطاق واسع وتصاعد التأويلات بشأن مقصده، في ظل حساسية المنافسة على لقب الدوري.


وبحسب آراء قانونيين رياضيين، فإن مثل هذه التصريحات قد تُفسَّر على أنها تشكيك في نزاهة المنافسة أو إساءة غير مباشرة، وهو ما قد يندرج ضمن لوائح الانضباط، ما يفتح الباب أمام احتمالية التحقيق أو فرض عقوبات تراوح بين الغرامة أو الإيقاف، وفقاً لمدى ثبوت المخالفة وسياق التصريح.


وتشير التفاعلات إلى أن التلميحات اتجهت نحو نجم النصر كريستيانو رونالدو، دون تأكيد رسمي، ما زاد من حساسية الموقف.


ويأتي التصريح عقب حالة غضب أهلاوية من قرارات حكم مباراة الأهلي أمام الفيحاء، التي انتهت بالتعادل وأبعدت الفريق عن سباق المركز الثاني، ما يضع اللاعب أمام اختبار قانوني قد يحدد مصير هذا الجدل.


من جانبه أكد المستشار القانوني سلمان الرمالي، في حديث عاجل لـ«عكاظ»، أن تصريحات اللاعبين إيفان توني وزميله جالينو تُعد اتهاماً مباشراً يمس نزاهة المنافسة وإساءة للدوري السعودي، مشدداً على ضرورة التعامل معها وفق الأطر النظامية المعتمدة.


وأوضح الرمالي أن لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق، وتحديداً المادة (5/50)، تنص على معاقبة مثل هذه الحالات بالإيقاف لمدة لا تتجاوز سنة، إضافة إلى غرامة مالية قد تصل إلى 300 ألف ريال، في حال ثبوت المخالفة.


وأشار إلى أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب موقفاً حازماً من لجنة الانضباط، عبر تطبيق النظام بشكل واضح وشفاف، مؤكداً أن غياب القرار قد يُفسَّر بوصفه قبولاً ضمنياً، ما ينعكس على صورة المنافسة وثقة المتابعين.


وختم الرمالي بأن سمعة الدوري السعودي اليوم على المحك، والحسم النظامي هو الضامن الأول لحمايتها.