Atletico Madrid achieved a valuable victory over their compatriot Barcelona with a score of two goals to none, in the match that took place yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Camp Nou," as part of the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Koubarci's Red Card

The referee showed a red card to Barcelona defender Pau Koubarci in the 44th minute, due to his foul on Atletico's Giovanni Simeone in front of the penalty area, preventing him from breaking away towards his team's goalkeeper.

Alvarez Opens the Scoring

Julián Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid in the 45th minute with a brilliant goal after a perfectly executed free kick awarded to his teammate Giovanni Simeone.

Sorloth Increases Barcelona's Woes

Alexander Sorloth added to Barcelona's troubles by scoring the second goal for the visitors in the 70th minute, after a cross from the left flank that he converted with a direct shot into the net.

Return Match Date

The return match is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" stadium, the home ground of Atletico Madrid.