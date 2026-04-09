حقق أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني فوزاً ثميناً على مواطنه برشلونة بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «كامب نو»، ضمن ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
طرد كوبارسي
أشهر حكم اللقاء البطاقة الحمراء في وجه مدافع برشلونة باو كوبارسي في الدقيقة 44، نتيجة عرقلته لاعب أتلتيكو جيوفاني سيميوني أمام منطقة الجزاء ومنعه من الانفراد بحارس مرمى فريقه.
ألفاريز يفتتح التسجيل
وافتتح جوليان ألفاريز التسجيل لأتلتيكو مدريد في الدقيقة 45 بهدف رائع بعد تنفيذ متقن للركلة الحرة التي حصل عليها زميله جيوفاني سيميوني.
سورلوث يزيد أوجاع برشلونة
وزاد ألكسندر سورلوث من أوجاع برشلونة بتسجيل الهدف الثاني للضيوف في الدقيقة 70، بعد عرضية من الجبهة اليسرى حولها بتسديدة مباشرة إلى الشباك.
موعد لقاء الإياب
ومن المقرر أن يقام لقاء الإياب الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، معقل نادي أتلتيكو مدريد.
Atletico Madrid achieved a valuable victory over their compatriot Barcelona with a score of two goals to none, in the match that took place yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Camp Nou," as part of the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Koubarci's Red Card
The referee showed a red card to Barcelona defender Pau Koubarci in the 44th minute, due to his foul on Atletico's Giovanni Simeone in front of the penalty area, preventing him from breaking away towards his team's goalkeeper.
Alvarez Opens the Scoring
Julián Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid in the 45th minute with a brilliant goal after a perfectly executed free kick awarded to his teammate Giovanni Simeone.
Sorloth Increases Barcelona's Woes
Alexander Sorloth added to Barcelona's troubles by scoring the second goal for the visitors in the 70th minute, after a cross from the left flank that he converted with a direct shot into the net.
Return Match Date
The return match is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" stadium, the home ground of Atletico Madrid.