حقق أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني فوزاً ثميناً على مواطنه برشلونة بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «كامب نو»، ضمن ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.

طرد كوبارسي

أشهر حكم اللقاء البطاقة الحمراء في وجه مدافع برشلونة باو كوبارسي في الدقيقة 44، نتيجة عرقلته لاعب أتلتيكو جيوفاني سيميوني أمام منطقة الجزاء ومنعه من الانفراد بحارس مرمى فريقه.

ألفاريز يفتتح التسجيل

وافتتح جوليان ألفاريز التسجيل لأتلتيكو مدريد في الدقيقة 45 بهدف رائع بعد تنفيذ متقن للركلة الحرة التي حصل عليها زميله جيوفاني سيميوني.

سورلوث يزيد أوجاع برشلونة

وزاد ألكسندر سورلوث من أوجاع برشلونة بتسجيل الهدف الثاني للضيوف في الدقيقة 70، بعد عرضية من الجبهة اليسرى حولها بتسديدة مباشرة إلى الشباك.

موعد لقاء الإياب

ومن المقرر أن يقام لقاء الإياب الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، معقل نادي أتلتيكو مدريد.