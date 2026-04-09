في تصعيدٍ جديد يعكس توتر علاقته بحلف شمال الأطلسي، شنّ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجومًا لافتًا علىحلف الناتو، مؤكدًا أن الحلف «لم يكن موجودًا عندما احتجناه، ولن يكون موجودًا إذا احتجناه مجددًا»، في تصريحٍ أعاد إلى الواجهة تساؤلات حول مستقبل الشراكة الأمريكية مع الحلفاء التقليديين. وأضاف ترمب عبر حسابه في منصة "تروث سوشال"تذكّروا غرينلاند، تلك القطعة الكبيرة من الجليد التي تُدار بشكل سيئ!!!»

استدعاء «غرينلاند».. رسالة تتجاوز الجغرافيا


يحمل استحضار ترمب لجزيرة «غرينلاند» دلالات سياسية تتجاوز بعدها الجغرافي، إذ سبق أن أثار جدلًا واسعًا خلال ولايته بمحاولة شراء الجزيرة، ما يعكس رؤيته البراغماتية للتعامل مع المناطق الاستراتيجية، ويعيد التأكيد على نظرته الانتقادية لإدارة الحلفاء الأوروبيين.

توتر متصاعد مع «الناتو»


لم يكن هذا التصريح معزولًا عن سياق أوسع من التباين بين ترمب وحلف شمال الأطلسي، إذ لطالما انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي ما وصفه بـ«عدم التوازن» في تقاسم الأعباء الدفاعية، مطالبًا الدول الأعضاء بزيادة إنفاقها العسكري، ومُلوّحًا في أكثر من مناسبة بإعادة تقييم الالتزامات الأمريكية تجاه الحلف.


مبدأ «أمريكا أولًا»

ويعكس تصريح ترمب الأخير تحوّلًا أعمق في رؤيته للسياسة الخارجية، قائمًا على مبدأ «أمريكا أولًا»، حيث يُعيد تقييم التحالفات التاريخية وفق معيار المنفعة المباشرة.
ويبدو أن رسالته هذه المرة تحمل بعدين أساسيين: التشكيك في جاهزية الحلف للدفاع عن الولايات المتحدة في أوقات الأزمات، والضغط السياسي على الحلفاء لإعادة صياغة أدوارهم بما يتوافق مع المصالح الأمريكية.
ويثير هذا الخطاب تساؤلات حول مستقبل العلاقة بين واشنطن و«الناتو»، خصوصًا في ظل التحديات الجيوسياسية المتسارعة. فهل يمهّد ترمب لمرحلة جديدة من الانكفاء الأمريكي؟ أم أنها ورقة ضغط لإعادة تشكيل توازنات الحلف؟

معاقبة بعض دول الناتو

كشفت صحيفة وول ستريت ⁠جورنال نقلاً عن مسؤولين في الإدارة الأمريكية، أن الرئيسالأمريكي يدرس خطة لمعاقبة بعض دول حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، على خلفية ما يراه تقاعساً في دعم الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل خلال الحرب على إيران.

إعادة تموضع عسكري


وبحسب التقرير، يتضمن المقترح سحب القوات الأمريكية من دول داخل الحلف تُصنّفها واشنطن على أنها «غير متعاونة»، مقابل إعادة نشر هذه القوات في دول أخرى أبدت دعماً أكبر للعمليات العسكرية الأمريكية.

رسائل ضغط على الحلف


تعكس هذه الخطوة توجهاً تصعيدياً من جانب ترمب تجاه «الناتو»، في إطار ممارسة ضغوط سياسية وعسكرية على الحلفاء لرفع مستوى التنسيق والمساندة، خصوصاً في الملفات الحساسة المرتبطة بالشرق الأوسط.