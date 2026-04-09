في تصعيدٍ جديد يعكس توتر علاقته بحلف شمال الأطلسي، شنّ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجومًا لافتًا علىحلف الناتو، مؤكدًا أن الحلف «لم يكن موجودًا عندما احتجناه، ولن يكون موجودًا إذا احتجناه مجددًا»، في تصريحٍ أعاد إلى الواجهة تساؤلات حول مستقبل الشراكة الأمريكية مع الحلفاء التقليديين. وأضاف ترمب عبر حسابه في منصة "تروث سوشال"تذكّروا غرينلاند، تلك القطعة الكبيرة من الجليد التي تُدار بشكل سيئ!!!»
استدعاء «غرينلاند».. رسالة تتجاوز الجغرافيا
يحمل استحضار ترمب لجزيرة «غرينلاند» دلالات سياسية تتجاوز بعدها الجغرافي، إذ سبق أن أثار جدلًا واسعًا خلال ولايته بمحاولة شراء الجزيرة، ما يعكس رؤيته البراغماتية للتعامل مع المناطق الاستراتيجية، ويعيد التأكيد على نظرته الانتقادية لإدارة الحلفاء الأوروبيين.
توتر متصاعد مع «الناتو»
لم يكن هذا التصريح معزولًا عن سياق أوسع من التباين بين ترمب وحلف شمال الأطلسي، إذ لطالما انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي ما وصفه بـ«عدم التوازن» في تقاسم الأعباء الدفاعية، مطالبًا الدول الأعضاء بزيادة إنفاقها العسكري، ومُلوّحًا في أكثر من مناسبة بإعادة تقييم الالتزامات الأمريكية تجاه الحلف.
مبدأ «أمريكا أولًا»
ويعكس تصريح ترمب الأخير تحوّلًا أعمق في رؤيته للسياسة الخارجية، قائمًا على مبدأ «أمريكا أولًا»، حيث يُعيد تقييم التحالفات التاريخية وفق معيار المنفعة المباشرة.
ويبدو أن رسالته هذه المرة تحمل بعدين أساسيين: التشكيك في جاهزية الحلف للدفاع عن الولايات المتحدة في أوقات الأزمات، والضغط السياسي على الحلفاء لإعادة صياغة أدوارهم بما يتوافق مع المصالح الأمريكية.
ويثير هذا الخطاب تساؤلات حول مستقبل العلاقة بين واشنطن و«الناتو»، خصوصًا في ظل التحديات الجيوسياسية المتسارعة. فهل يمهّد ترمب لمرحلة جديدة من الانكفاء الأمريكي؟ أم أنها ورقة ضغط لإعادة تشكيل توازنات الحلف؟
معاقبة بعض دول الناتو
كشفت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال نقلاً عن مسؤولين في الإدارة الأمريكية، أن الرئيسالأمريكي يدرس خطة لمعاقبة بعض دول حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، على خلفية ما يراه تقاعساً في دعم الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل خلال الحرب على إيران.
إعادة تموضع عسكري
وبحسب التقرير، يتضمن المقترح سحب القوات الأمريكية من دول داخل الحلف تُصنّفها واشنطن على أنها «غير متعاونة»، مقابل إعادة نشر هذه القوات في دول أخرى أبدت دعماً أكبر للعمليات العسكرية الأمريكية.
رسائل ضغط على الحلف
تعكس هذه الخطوة توجهاً تصعيدياً من جانب ترمب تجاه «الناتو»، في إطار ممارسة ضغوط سياسية وعسكرية على الحلفاء لرفع مستوى التنسيق والمساندة، خصوصاً في الملفات الحساسة المرتبطة بالشرق الأوسط.
In a new escalation reflecting the tension in his relationship with NATO, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a notable attack on the alliance, asserting that NATO "was not there when we needed it, and it will not be there if we need it again," in a statement that brought back questions about the future of the American partnership with traditional allies. Trump added via his account on the "Truth Social" platform, "Remember Greenland, that large piece of ice that is poorly managed!!!"
Recalling "Greenland"... A Message Beyond Geography
Trump's mention of "Greenland" carries political implications that transcend its geographical dimension, as he had previously sparked widespread controversy during his presidency by attempting to buy the island, reflecting his pragmatic view of dealing with strategic areas, and reaffirming his critical perspective on the management of European allies.
Escalating Tension with NATO
This statement was not isolated from a broader context of divergence between Trump and NATO, as the U.S. president has long criticized what he described as "imbalance" in the sharing of defense burdens, demanding member countries to increase their military spending, and threatening on more than one occasion to reassess American commitments to the alliance.
The "America First" Principle
Trump's recent statement reflects a deeper shift in his vision for foreign policy, based on the "America First" principle, where he reevaluates historical alliances according to the criterion of direct benefit.
It seems that his message this time carries two main dimensions: questioning the alliance's readiness to defend the United States in times of crisis, and politically pressuring allies to reshape their roles in line with American interests.
This rhetoric raises questions about the future of the relationship between Washington and NATO, especially in light of rapidly evolving geopolitical challenges. Is Trump paving the way for a new phase of American withdrawal? Or is this a pressure tactic to reshape the alliance's balances?
Sanctioning Some NATO Countries
The Wall Street Journal revealed, citing officials in the U.S. administration, that the American president is considering a plan to sanction some NATO countries due to what he perceives as their failure to support the United States and Israel during the war on Iran.
Military Realignment
According to the report, the proposal includes withdrawing U.S. forces from countries within the alliance that Washington classifies as "uncooperative," in exchange for redeploying these forces to other countries that have shown greater support for U.S. military operations.
Pressure Messages to the Alliance
This step reflects an escalating approach by Trump towards NATO, as part of exerting political and military pressure on allies to raise the level of coordination and support, especially on sensitive issues related to the Middle East.