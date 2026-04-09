In a new escalation reflecting the tension in his relationship with NATO, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a notable attack on the alliance, asserting that NATO "was not there when we needed it, and it will not be there if we need it again," in a statement that brought back questions about the future of the American partnership with traditional allies. Trump added via his account on the "Truth Social" platform, "Remember Greenland, that large piece of ice that is poorly managed!!!"

Recalling "Greenland"... A Message Beyond Geography



Trump's mention of "Greenland" carries political implications that transcend its geographical dimension, as he had previously sparked widespread controversy during his presidency by attempting to buy the island, reflecting his pragmatic view of dealing with strategic areas, and reaffirming his critical perspective on the management of European allies.

Escalating Tension with NATO



This statement was not isolated from a broader context of divergence between Trump and NATO, as the U.S. president has long criticized what he described as "imbalance" in the sharing of defense burdens, demanding member countries to increase their military spending, and threatening on more than one occasion to reassess American commitments to the alliance.



The "America First" Principle

Trump's recent statement reflects a deeper shift in his vision for foreign policy, based on the "America First" principle, where he reevaluates historical alliances according to the criterion of direct benefit.

It seems that his message this time carries two main dimensions: questioning the alliance's readiness to defend the United States in times of crisis, and politically pressuring allies to reshape their roles in line with American interests.

This rhetoric raises questions about the future of the relationship between Washington and NATO, especially in light of rapidly evolving geopolitical challenges. Is Trump paving the way for a new phase of American withdrawal? Or is this a pressure tactic to reshape the alliance's balances?

Sanctioning Some NATO Countries

The Wall Street Journal revealed, citing officials in the U.S. administration, that the American president is considering a plan to sanction some NATO countries due to what he perceives as their failure to support the United States and Israel during the war on Iran.

Military Realignment



According to the report, the proposal includes withdrawing U.S. forces from countries within the alliance that Washington classifies as "uncooperative," in exchange for redeploying these forces to other countries that have shown greater support for U.S. military operations.

Pressure Messages to the Alliance



This step reflects an escalating approach by Trump towards NATO, as part of exerting political and military pressure on allies to raise the level of coordination and support, especially on sensitive issues related to the Middle East.