اقترب السد من حسم لقب الدوري القطري بعد تغلبه على مضيفه السيلية بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ21 (قبل الأخيرة) من البطولة.

أهداف المباراة

جاءت ثلاثية السد بتوقيع أكرم عفيف (هدفين) وروبرتو فيرمينو في الدقائق 10 و48 و70، بينما سجل أنور الغازي هدف السيلية الوحيد في الدقيقة 80.

بهذه النتيجة، رفع السد رصيده إلى 42 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب، مع تبقي مباراة واحدة له، بفارق خمس نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الريان، الذي تتبقى له مباراتان.

نقطة تفصل السد عن اللقب

ويحتاج السد إلى نقطة واحدة في الجولة الأخيرة أمام الشمال، أو تعثر الريان في مباراة، لحسم لقب الدوري القطري رسمياً للموسم الثالث على التوالي.

صدام آسيوي بين الهلال والسد

ويلتقي السد مع الهلال الإثنين القادم، ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية.

يُذكر أن الهلال حقق أيضاً فوزاً كاسحاً على الخلود بسداسية نظيفة، الليلة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي.