اقترب السد من حسم لقب الدوري القطري بعد تغلبه على مضيفه السيلية بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ21 (قبل الأخيرة) من البطولة.
أهداف المباراة
جاءت ثلاثية السد بتوقيع أكرم عفيف (هدفين) وروبرتو فيرمينو في الدقائق 10 و48 و70، بينما سجل أنور الغازي هدف السيلية الوحيد في الدقيقة 80.
بهذه النتيجة، رفع السد رصيده إلى 42 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب، مع تبقي مباراة واحدة له، بفارق خمس نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الريان، الذي تتبقى له مباراتان.
نقطة تفصل السد عن اللقب
ويحتاج السد إلى نقطة واحدة في الجولة الأخيرة أمام الشمال، أو تعثر الريان في مباراة، لحسم لقب الدوري القطري رسمياً للموسم الثالث على التوالي.
صدام آسيوي بين الهلال والسد
ويلتقي السد مع الهلال الإثنين القادم، ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية.
يُذكر أن الهلال حقق أيضاً فوزاً كاسحاً على الخلود بسداسية نظيفة، الليلة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي.
Al-Sadd is close to clinching the Qatari league title after defeating its host Al-Sailiya by three goals to one, in the match that took place yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the 21st round (the penultimate) of the tournament.
Match Goals
Al-Sadd's three goals were scored by Akram Afif (two goals) and Roberto Firmino in the 10th, 48th, and 70th minutes, while Anwar El Ghazi scored Al-Sailiya's only goal in the 80th minute.
With this result, Al-Sadd raised its tally to 42 points at the top of the standings, with one match remaining, five points ahead of its closest competitor Al-Rayyan, which has two matches left.
One Point Away from the Title
Al-Sadd needs just one point in the final round against Al-Shamal, or for Al-Rayyan to stumble in one of its matches, to officially secure the Qatari league title for the third consecutive season.
Asian Clash Between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd
Al-Sadd will face Al-Hilal next Monday, in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City.
It is worth mentioning that Al-Hilal also achieved a crushing victory over Al-Khulood with a score of six goals to none, tonight, in the 29th round of the Roshan Saudi League.