Al-Sadd is close to clinching the Qatari league title after defeating its host Al-Sailiya by three goals to one, in the match that took place yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the 21st round (the penultimate) of the tournament.

Match Goals

Al-Sadd's three goals were scored by Akram Afif (two goals) and Roberto Firmino in the 10th, 48th, and 70th minutes, while Anwar El Ghazi scored Al-Sailiya's only goal in the 80th minute.

With this result, Al-Sadd raised its tally to 42 points at the top of the standings, with one match remaining, five points ahead of its closest competitor Al-Rayyan, which has two matches left.

One Point Away from the Title

Al-Sadd needs just one point in the final round against Al-Shamal, or for Al-Rayyan to stumble in one of its matches, to officially secure the Qatari league title for the third consecutive season.

Asian Clash Between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd

Al-Sadd will face Al-Hilal next Monday, in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City.

It is worth mentioning that Al-Hilal also achieved a crushing victory over Al-Khulood with a score of six goals to none, tonight, in the 29th round of the Roshan Saudi League.