واصل ليفربول الإنجليزي عروضه الكارثية بالخسارة أمام مضيفه باريس سان جيرمان بهدفين نظيفين، في اللقاء الذي أقيم أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «بارك دي برانس»، ضمن منافسات ذهاب دور ربع النهائي من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وفشل ليفربول في تحقيق الفوز في آخر ثلاث مباريات بالدوري الإنجليزي، إلى جانب وداع كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي من دور ربع النهائي بهزيمة قاسية أمام مانشستر سيتي برباعية نظيفة السبت الماضي، قبل السقوط أمام سان جيرمان.
صلاح ليس المشكلة
وجلس محمد صلاح على مقاعد البدلاء طوال اللقاء، لكن يبدو أن النجم المصري ليس المشكلة في هجوم «الريدز»، إذ لم يسدد الفريق الإنجليزي أي كرة على المرمى طوال المباراة.
دوي يفتتح التسجيل
افتتح ديزيري دوي التسجيل لباريس سان جيرمان بعد 11 دقيقة من انطلاق اللقاء، بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء سكنت شباك الحارس أليسون بيكر.
كفاراتسخيليا يضاعف التقدم
وضاعف خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا تقدم حامل لقب النسخة الماضية بعدما تلاعب بدفاع ليفربول، ثم رواغ الحارس وسدد الكرة في الشباك.
موعد لقاء الإياب
ومن المقرر أن يقام لقاء الإياب الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «أنفيلد»، معقل نادي ليفربول، لحسم المتأهل إلى نصف النهائي.
Liverpool's disastrous performances continued as they lost to their hosts Paris Saint-Germain by two goals to nil in the match held yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Parc des Princes," as part of the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool has failed to secure a victory in their last three matches in the English Premier League, in addition to being eliminated from the FA Cup in the quarter-finals after a heavy defeat against Manchester City with a score of four goals to nil last Saturday, before falling to PSG.
Mohamed Salah is not the problem
Mohamed Salah sat on the bench throughout the match, but it seems that the Egyptian star is not the issue in the "Reds'" attack, as the English team did not manage to shoot a single ball on target throughout the match.
Doi opens the scoring
Desire Doi opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain just 11 minutes into the match with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that found the back of the net past goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Kvaratskhelia doubles the lead
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead for the defending champions of last year's edition after he skillfully maneuvered past Liverpool's defense, then dribbled the goalkeeper and shot the ball into the net.
Return leg date
The return leg is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at "Anfield," the home ground of Liverpool, to determine who will advance to the semi-finals.