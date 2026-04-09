Liverpool's disastrous performances continued as they lost to their hosts Paris Saint-Germain by two goals to nil in the match held yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Parc des Princes," as part of the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool has failed to secure a victory in their last three matches in the English Premier League, in addition to being eliminated from the FA Cup in the quarter-finals after a heavy defeat against Manchester City with a score of four goals to nil last Saturday, before falling to PSG.

Mohamed Salah is not the problem

Mohamed Salah sat on the bench throughout the match, but it seems that the Egyptian star is not the issue in the "Reds'" attack, as the English team did not manage to shoot a single ball on target throughout the match.

Doi opens the scoring

Desire Doi opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain just 11 minutes into the match with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that found the back of the net past goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Kvaratskhelia doubles the lead

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead for the defending champions of last year's edition after he skillfully maneuvered past Liverpool's defense, then dribbled the goalkeeper and shot the ball into the net.

Return leg date

The return leg is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at "Anfield," the home ground of Liverpool, to determine who will advance to the semi-finals.