واصل ليفربول الإنجليزي عروضه الكارثية بالخسارة أمام مضيفه باريس سان جيرمان بهدفين نظيفين، في اللقاء الذي أقيم أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «بارك دي برانس»، ضمن منافسات ذهاب دور ربع النهائي من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وفشل ليفربول في تحقيق الفوز في آخر ثلاث مباريات بالدوري الإنجليزي، إلى جانب وداع كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي من دور ربع النهائي بهزيمة قاسية أمام مانشستر سيتي برباعية نظيفة السبت الماضي، قبل السقوط أمام سان جيرمان.

صلاح ليس المشكلة

وجلس محمد صلاح على مقاعد البدلاء طوال اللقاء، لكن يبدو أن النجم المصري ليس المشكلة في هجوم «الريدز»، إذ لم يسدد الفريق الإنجليزي أي كرة على المرمى طوال المباراة.

دوي يفتتح التسجيل

افتتح ديزيري دوي التسجيل لباريس سان جيرمان بعد 11 دقيقة من انطلاق اللقاء، بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء سكنت شباك الحارس أليسون بيكر.

كفاراتسخيليا يضاعف التقدم

وضاعف خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا تقدم حامل لقب النسخة الماضية بعدما تلاعب بدفاع ليفربول، ثم رواغ الحارس وسدد الكرة في الشباك.

موعد لقاء الإياب

ومن المقرر أن يقام لقاء الإياب الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «أنفيلد»، معقل نادي ليفربول، لحسم المتأهل إلى نصف النهائي.