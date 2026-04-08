The Saudi Al-Akhdod Club is facing difficult circumstances that are shaking its foundations, primarily represented by its fierce struggle to avoid relegation from the Roshan Saudi League, as it currently sits in 17th place with 16 points. This critical competitive situation increases psychological and administrative pressures before the decisive matches of the season, necessitating a concerted effort to ensure survival. The Ministry of Sports has announced the sale of Al-Akhdod Club and the transfer of ownership of its assets, as part of the targeted privatization process for Roshan League clubs. The club is striving to avoid relegation from the Roshan Professional League and has sought to attract the seasoned coach Fathi Al-Jabal, who has extensive experience in the Saudi league and previously won the league with Al-Fateh Club. Al-Jabal is distinguished by his vast knowledge of the intricacies of the Saudi league.



The Saudi Al-Akhdod Club is undergoing a privatization phase as part of the second phase of the sports investment project, with four investors (three Saudis and one foreigner) seeking to acquire it in 2025/2026 through asset sales. So far, no company has officially acquired the club, and the club is looking for an investor to improve results and avoid relegation.



The offering of Al-Akhdod Club is part of the second phase of the privatization program announced by the Ministry of Sports, which includes several targeted clubs to open the door for ownership and investment, aiming to enhance financial sustainability and improve the efficiency of sports sector management.



It is expected that the relevant authorities will begin studying the submitted offers in the coming period in preparation for selecting the finalists for the acquisition process.



A source from Al-Akhdod has confirmed that it is still unclear who the entity that will acquire the club will be.