يواجه نادي الأخدود السعودي ظروفاً صعبة تُهز أركانه، تتمثل بشكل رئيسي في صراعه الشرس لتفادي الهبوط من دوري روشن السعودي، إذ يحل في المركز 17 برصيد 16 نقطة. تزيد هذه الوضعية التنافسية الحرجة من الضغوط النفسية والإدارية قبل المباريات الحاسمة في الموسم، مما يتطلب تضافر الجهود لضمان البقاء، وقد أعلنت وزارة الرياضة طرح نادي الأخدود للبيع ونقل ملكية أصوله، ضمن مسار التخصيص المستهدف لأندية دوري روشن. ويسعى النادي لتفادي الهبوط من دوري روشن للمحترفين، وقد سعى إلى استقطاب المدرب المحنك فتحي الجبال الذي له باع طويل في الدوري السعودي وسبق له تحقيق الدوري مع نادي الفتح، ويتميز الجبال بمعرفته الواسعة بدهاليز الدوري السعودي.


نادي الأخدود السعودي يمر بمرحلة خصخصة ضمن المرحلة الثانية لمشروع الاستثمار الرياضي، وتقدم 4 مستثمرين (3 سعوديين وأجنبي) للاستحواذ عليه في 2025/ 2026 عبر بيع الأصول. وإلى الآن لا توجد شركة استحوذت رسمياً، والنادي يسعى للمستثمر لتحسين النتائج وتفادي الهبوط.


ويأتي طرح نادي الأخدود ضمن المرحلة الثانية من برنامج الخصخصة الذي أعلنت عنه وزارة الرياضة، ويشمل عدداً من الأندية المستهدفة لفتح باب التملك والاستثمار، بهدف تعزيز الاستدامة المالية ورفع كفاءة إدارة القطاع الرياضي.


ومن المتوقع أن تبدأ الجهات المختصة خلال الفترة القادمة دراسة العروض المقدّمة تمهيداً لاختيار المتأهلين للمرحلة النهائية من عملية الاستحواذ.


وقد أكد مصدر أخدودي أنه لم يتبين إلى الآن من هي الجهة التي ستستحوذ على النادي.