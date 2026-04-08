صب مدرب الأهلي ماتياس جام غضبه على الحكم «محمد السماعيل»، الذي أدار لقاء فريقه أمام الفيحاء على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية وانتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لهدف، وأبدى ماتياس استياءه الشديد خلال حديثه مع الحكم، على بعض القرارات التحكيمية وقال: «لماذا تفعل بنا هكذا؟ أنا أعرف القانون»، مؤكدًا اعتراضه على قراراته التحكيمية أثناء المباراة.
وأضاف يايسله في تصريحات: «النتيجة اليوم سُلبت من الأهلي.. أنتم لا تعلمون حجم العمل الذي نقوم به من أجل تحقيق الدوري»، في إشارة واضحة إلى شعوره بظلم تحكيمي أثر على نتيجة اللقاء.
من جانبه، كشف المهاجم إيفان توني أن لاعبي الأهلي طالبوا بركلة جزاء خلال المباراة، إلا أن الحكم طالبهم بالتركيز على «المنافسات الآسيوية»، وهو ما زاد من حالة التوتر داخل الفريق.
وامتدت ردود الفعل إلى منصات التواصل، ونشر اللاعب جالينو رسالة عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، عبّر فيها عن غضبه، معتبرًا أن هناك من يسعى لإبعاد الفريق عن المنافسة، مشيرًا إلى «عدم احترام النادي».
وزادت الأحداث سخونة بعد قرار طرد الحارس عبدالرحمن الصانبي، في لقطة اعتبرها الأهلاويون مثار جدل، لتتواصل بعدها الاعتراضات داخل الملعب وخارجه، وسط مطالبات بمراجعة القرارات التحكيمية التي أثرت على مجريات المباراة.
Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jamm expressed his anger towards referee "Mohammed Al-Sama'il," who officiated his team's match against Al-Fayha at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Matthias showed his deep dissatisfaction during his conversation with the referee regarding some of the officiating decisions, saying: "Why are you doing this to us? I know the law," affirming his objection to his refereeing decisions during the match.
He added in statements: "Today's result was stolen from Al-Ahli... You do not know the extent of the work we are doing to achieve the league," in a clear indication of his feeling of refereeing injustice that affected the match's outcome.
For his part, striker Ivan Toney revealed that Al-Ahli players requested a penalty during the match, but the referee asked them to focus on "Asian competitions," which increased the tension within the team.
Reactions extended to social media, with player Galeno posting a message on the social media platform "X," expressing his anger, considering that there are those who seek to distance the team from competition, pointing to "the lack of respect for the club."
The events heated up further after the decision to send off goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanabi, in a moment that was considered controversial by Al-Ahli fans, leading to continued protests both on and off the field, amid calls to review the refereeing decisions that affected the course of the match.