Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jamm expressed his anger towards referee "Mohammed Al-Sama'il," who officiated his team's match against Al-Fayha at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Matthias showed his deep dissatisfaction during his conversation with the referee regarding some of the officiating decisions, saying: "Why are you doing this to us? I know the law," affirming his objection to his refereeing decisions during the match.



He added in statements: "Today's result was stolen from Al-Ahli... You do not know the extent of the work we are doing to achieve the league," in a clear indication of his feeling of refereeing injustice that affected the match's outcome.



For his part, striker Ivan Toney revealed that Al-Ahli players requested a penalty during the match, but the referee asked them to focus on "Asian competitions," which increased the tension within the team.



Reactions extended to social media, with player Galeno posting a message on the social media platform "X," expressing his anger, considering that there are those who seek to distance the team from competition, pointing to "the lack of respect for the club."



The events heated up further after the decision to send off goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanabi, in a moment that was considered controversial by Al-Ahli fans, leading to continued protests both on and off the field, amid calls to review the refereeing decisions that affected the course of the match.