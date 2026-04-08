صب مدرب الأهلي ماتياس جام غضبه على الحكم «محمد السماعيل»، الذي أدار لقاء فريقه أمام الفيحاء على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية وانتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لهدف، وأبدى ماتياس استياءه الشديد خلال حديثه مع الحكم، على بعض القرارات التحكيمية وقال: «لماذا تفعل بنا هكذا؟ أنا أعرف القانون»، مؤكدًا اعتراضه على قراراته التحكيمية أثناء المباراة.


وأضاف يايسله في تصريحات: «النتيجة اليوم سُلبت من الأهلي.. أنتم لا تعلمون حجم العمل الذي نقوم به من أجل تحقيق الدوري»، في إشارة واضحة إلى شعوره بظلم تحكيمي أثر على نتيجة اللقاء.


من جانبه، كشف المهاجم إيفان توني أن لاعبي الأهلي طالبوا بركلة جزاء خلال المباراة، إلا أن الحكم طالبهم بالتركيز على «المنافسات الآسيوية»، وهو ما زاد من حالة التوتر داخل الفريق.


وامتدت ردود الفعل إلى منصات التواصل، ونشر اللاعب جالينو رسالة عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، عبّر فيها عن غضبه، معتبرًا أن هناك من يسعى لإبعاد الفريق عن المنافسة، مشيرًا إلى «عدم احترام النادي».


وزادت الأحداث سخونة بعد قرار طرد الحارس عبدالرحمن الصانبي، في لقطة اعتبرها الأهلاويون مثار جدل، لتتواصل بعدها الاعتراضات داخل الملعب وخارجه، وسط مطالبات بمراجعة القرارات التحكيمية التي أثرت على مجريات المباراة.