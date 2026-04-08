Adele, Al Ahly's striker Ivan Toney, has matched the Syrian Omar Al-Soma's record as the player with the most goals scored for Al Ahly in a single season in the Roshan Saudi League, after reaching 27 goals during the 2025/2026 season.



Al-Soma had achieved the same record in the 2015/2016 season, but in only 22 matches, a record that stood for years, before Toney managed to equal it after playing 27 matches, confirming his strong presence and significant impact in the team's front line.



This equality between the two stars reflects the offensive value that each represents in their respective eras, as Al-Soma has etched his name as one of the league's top scorers historically, while Toney continues to deliver impressive performances that make him one of the standout stars of the current season.