عادل مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني رقم السوري عمر السومة كأكثر من سجل مع الأهلي في موسم واحد ضمن دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما وصل إلى 27 هدفاً خلال موسم 2025/ 2026.


وكان السومة قد حقق الرقم ذاته في موسم 2015/ 2016، لكن خلال 22 مباراة فقط، في رقم ظل صامداً لسنوات، قبل أن ينجح توني في معادلته بعد خوضه 27 مباراة، مؤكداً حضوره القوي وتأثيره الكبير في الخط الأمامي للفريق.


ويعكس هذا التساوي بين النجمين حجم القيمة الهجومية التي يمثلها كل منهما في فترته، إذ كتب السومة اسمه كأحد أبرز هدافي الدوري تاريخياً، بينما يواصل توني تقديم مستويات مميزة تجعله من أبرز نجوم الموسم الحالي.