أصبح نادي الاتحاد على أبواب موسم «صفري» بعد فشل الإدارة في الحفاظ على منجزات النادي التي تم تحقيقها الموسم الماضي، إضافة إلى فشل الإدارة القانونية في تلبية شروط الحوكمة التي حرمت خزينة النادي من مليون ونصف تقريباً، رغم تشديد رئيس النادي فهد سندي في الكثير من المناسبات، على عدم التفريط في مكتسبات النادي.


كل المؤشرات تؤكد تراجع نتائج 3 العاب أساسية، وعدم تحقيق أي بطولة داخلية، رغم استمرار المشاركة في البطولات الخارجية.


ففي كرة القدم، خرج الفريق من سباق المنافسة على المراكز الأربعة الأولى في الدوري، كما ودّع بطولة كأس السوبر من نصف النهائي أمام النصر، وكرر الخروج من الدور ذاته في كأس الملك بعد خسارته أمام الخلود، ليكتفي بالحضور الخارجي دون إنجاز محلي.


أما في كرة السلة، فقد أنهى الاتحاد الموسم في المركز الثالث دورياً، قبل أن يودّع منافسات المربع الذهبي، ثم يغادر بطولة الكأس من نصف النهائي أيضاً بعد مواجهة النصر، ليستمر غيابه عن منصات التتويج المحلية.


وفي كرة الطائرة، حلّ الفريق وصيفاً في الدوري، لكنه خسر نهائي النخبة أمام الهلال، ثم خسر نهائي كأس الاتحاد أمام الهلال كذلك، قبل أن يحقق المركز السادس في مشاركته الخارجية.


ورغم هذا التراجع محلياً، لا تزال أمام فريق كرة القدم فرصة أخيرة لإنقاذ الموسم، من خلال بطولة النخبة الآسيوية، التي تتطلع جماهير ومحبو الاتحاد لتحقيقها، خصوصاً أنها ستُقام على أرضه وبين جماهيره، ما يمنح الفريق دافعاً إضافياً لإنهاء الموسم بصورة مختلفة


ويعكس هذا الموسم تراجعاً ملحوظاً في نتائج الاتحاد على مستوى الألعاب الجماعية محلياً، ما يفتح باب التساؤلات حول أسباب هذا التراجع، رغم استمرار الظهور في المنافسات الخارجية.