The Al-Ittihad Club is on the brink of a "zero" season after the management failed to maintain the achievements of the club that were accomplished last season, in addition to the legal administration's failure to meet governance requirements, which deprived the club's treasury of approximately one and a half million, despite the club president Fahd Sindi emphasizing on many occasions not to squander the club's gains.



All indicators confirm a decline in the results of three main sports, with no internal championships achieved, despite continued participation in external tournaments.



In football, the team has exited the race for the top four positions in the league, and was eliminated from the Super Cup in the semifinals against Al-Nassr, repeating the same exit in the King’s Cup after losing to Al-Khulood, settling for external appearances without local achievements.



As for basketball, Al-Ittihad finished the season in third place in the league, before being eliminated from the golden square competitions, and then leaving the cup tournament from the semifinals as well after facing Al-Nassr, continuing its absence from local podiums.



In volleyball, the team finished as runners-up in the league, but lost the elite final against Al-Hilal, and then lost the Federation Cup final against Al-Hilal as well, before achieving sixth place in its external participation.



Despite this local decline, the football team still has one last chance to save the season through the Asian elite championship, which the fans and supporters of Al-Ittihad are eager to achieve, especially since it will be held on their home ground and among their fans, giving the team an additional motivation to end the season differently.



This season reflects a noticeable decline in Al-Ittihad's results at the level of team sports locally, raising questions about the reasons for this decline, despite continued appearances in external competitions.