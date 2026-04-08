تتجدّد المواجهة بين برشلونة وأتلتيكو مدريد في لقاء يعيد فتح صفحات صراعٍ مستمر بين الفريقين، فبعد 4 أيام فقط كانت كافية ليعود الفريقان إلى نقطة البداية، بعد مواجهة الدوري التي انتهت بفوز برشلونة 2-1، لتبقى المواجهة امتداداً مباشراً لما حدث أخيراً، لكنها ستكون أشد هذه المرة لأنها ستكون على المستوى الأوروبي. شهد هذا الموسم تفوقاً متبادلاً، إذ نجح أتلتيكو مدريد في إقصاء برشلونة من كأس ملك إسبانيا، قبل أن يرد الفريق الكتالوني بانتصار مهم في الدوري.


وعلى المستوى الأوروبي، تميل الكفة تاريخياً لصالح أتلتيكو مدريد في مواجهات دوري الأبطال رغم التفوق المحلي لبرشلونة، إذ التقى الفريقان مرتين، ففي ربع نهائي موسم 2013–2014، تعادل الفريقان 1-1 ذهاباً في كامب نو، قبل أن يحسم أتلتيكو الإياب بهدف دون رد في ملعب فيسنتي كالديرون. وبعدها بعامين، في نسخة 2015–2016، فاز برشلونة ذهاباً 2-1، لكن أتلتيكو قلب النتيجة إياباً بثنائية نظيفة، ليكرر إقصاءه للفريق الكتالوني.


وتأتي مواجهة الليلة ضمن ذهاب النسخة الـ71 من دوري أبطال أوروبا، إذ تُقام على ملعب كامب نو في برشلونة، في مباراة تحمل طابعاً تكتيكياً واضحاً، بين فريق يعتمد على الاستحواذ بفضل ثقافته ووجود لاعبين بجودة عالية مثل بيدري والهولندي العائد دي يونغ وفيرمين بقيادة الألماني هانسي فليك، وآخر يجيد التنظيم الدفاعي واستغلال الهجمات المرتدة بالاعتماد على الفرنسي غريزمان والأرجنتيني الفاريز والنيجيري لوكمان بقيادة مدربهم الأرجنتيني سيميوني.


ويدخل برشلونة اللقاء بهدف تأكيد تفوقه الأخير، بينما يسعى أتلتيكو مدريد إلى استعادة أفضلية المواجهات المباشرة في لقاءات خروج المغلوب خصوصاً على الصعيد الأوروبي، في لقاء قد تُحسم تفاصيله بجزئيات صغيرة كما جرت العادة بين الفريقين.