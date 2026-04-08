قطع بايرن ميونيخ الألماني نصف المشوار نحو التأهل لنصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، بعد تفوقه على مضيفه ريال مدريد الإسباني بهدفين لهدف، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد سانتياغو برنابيو بالعاصمة الإسبانية مدريد، في ذهاب ربع نهائي البطولة.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للفريق الضيف الذي هدد مرمى مضيفه في أكثر من كرة، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن الجناح الكولومبي لويس دياز من تسجيل الهدف الأول لفريقه بايرن ميونيخ، بعد أن تلقى تمريرة خادعة من زميله سيرج غنابري من خلف المدافعين، وانفرد دياز بالحارس اندري لونين ليسدد الكرة في الزاوية اليسرى هدفاً أول (د:41). ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني أضاف الإنجليزي هاري كين الهدف الثاني لبايرن (د:46). وتمكن الفرنسي كيليان مبابي من تقليص النتيجة بعد تسجيله هدفاً لريال مدريد (د:74)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز بايرن ميونيخ بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة، سيخوض بايرن ميونيخ لقاء الإياب أمام ريال مدريد (الثلاثاء) القادم على أرضه وبين جماهيره، ويملك فرصتي الفوز أو التعادل للتأهل لنصف النهائي، بينما لا يملك ريال مدريد سوى الفوز ليتجاوز الاختبار الصعب في هذا الدور.