The German Bayern Munich has taken a significant step towards qualifying for the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, after defeating its host, Spanish Real Madrid, with a score of two to one, in the match held at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the Spanish capital, Madrid, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the tournament.



The match witnessed a strong start from the visiting team, which threatened the host's goal on several occasions. Just before the end of the first half, Colombian winger Luis Díaz managed to score the first goal for his team, Bayern Munich, after receiving a deceptive pass from his teammate Serge Gnabry behind the defenders. Díaz broke free from goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and shot the ball into the left corner for the first goal (41'). With the start of the second half, Englishman Harry Kane added the second goal for Bayern (46'). Frenchman Kylian Mbappé was able to reduce the score by scoring a goal for Real Madrid (74'), ending the match with Bayern Munich winning two to one.



With this result, Bayern Munich will play the return leg against Real Madrid next Tuesday at home in front of its fans, having the chances of winning or drawing to qualify for the semifinals, while Real Madrid has no option but to win to overcome this tough test in this round.