يواجه الرباعي الأهلاوي: روجر إبانيز، ومحمد عبدالرحمن، وماتيوس غونسالفيس، وإيفان توني خطر الإيقاف؛ بسبب تراكم البطاقات الصفراء، حيث حصلوا على ثلاث بطاقات، وفي حال حصولهم على «الإنذار الرابع» في مباراة الفيحاء (الأربعاء) الساعة 6:55 مساء، على مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن مباريات الجولة (29) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ستكون مواجهتهم صعبة أمام فريق النصر يوم (الثلاثاء) 24 أبريل الجاري، في (كلاسيكو) الجولة (30) من دوري روشن، بعد التعديل الأخير من رابطة دوري روشن لمباريات الأندية المشاركة في البطولات القارية، إذ سيكون الأهلي تحت الضغط.
The Al-Ahli quartet: Roger Ibanez, Mohammed Abdulrahman, Matheus Gonsalves, and Ivan Toney face the risk of suspension due to accumulating yellow cards, as they have received three cards. If they receive a "fourth warning" in the match against Al-Faihah (Wednesday) at 6:55 PM at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, their confrontation will be difficult against Al-Nassr on (Tuesday) April 24, in the (Classico) of the 30th round of the Roshen League, following the recent amendment by the Roshen League Association regarding the matches of clubs participating in continental competitions, as Al-Ahli will be under pressure.