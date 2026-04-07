The Al-Ahli quartet: Roger Ibanez, Mohammed Abdulrahman, Matheus Gonsalves, and Ivan Toney face the risk of suspension due to accumulating yellow cards, as they have received three cards. If they receive a "fourth warning" in the match against Al-Faihah (Wednesday) at 6:55 PM at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, their confrontation will be difficult against Al-Nassr on (Tuesday) April 24, in the (Classico) of the 30th round of the Roshen League, following the recent amendment by the Roshen League Association regarding the matches of clubs participating in continental competitions, as Al-Ahli will be under pressure.