يواجه الرباعي الأهلاوي: روجر إبانيز، ومحمد عبدالرحمن، وماتيوس غونسالفيس، وإيفان توني خطر الإيقاف؛ بسبب تراكم البطاقات الصفراء، حيث حصلوا على ثلاث بطاقات، وفي حال حصولهم على «الإنذار الرابع» في مباراة الفيحاء (الأربعاء) الساعة 6:55 مساء، على مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن مباريات الجولة (29) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ستكون مواجهتهم صعبة أمام فريق النصر يوم (الثلاثاء) 24 أبريل الجاري، في (كلاسيكو) الجولة (30) من دوري روشن، بعد التعديل الأخير من رابطة دوري روشن لمباريات الأندية المشاركة في البطولات القارية، إذ سيكون الأهلي تحت الضغط.