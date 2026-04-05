A promotional announcement by a company before the start of the 2026 World Cup has sparked a wide wave of interaction, featuring first-tier stars led by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Despite the significant momentum generated by the announcement, a circulating video raised doubts about the filming's behind-the-scenes, suggesting that the four stars did not actually gather in one location, amid speculations of using stand-ins in some shots.

The announcement is part of a broad advertising campaign leading up to the anticipated World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada during the summer of 2026, with the company planning to launch exclusive collections inspired by each player.

The advertisement showed the stars participating in building a model of the World Cup using "LEGO" pieces, in scenes that blend entertainment and football, before questions arose about the reality of them filming together.

Meanwhile, the quartet is preparing to participate in the tournament, with Messi, the captain of Inter Miami, aiming to replicate his achievement after winning the 2022 World Cup.