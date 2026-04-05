أثار إعلان ترويجي لإحدى الشركات قبل انطلاق بطولة كأس العالم 2026 موجة واسعة من التفاعل، بعد ظهوره بنجوم الصف الأول، يتقدمهم ليونيل ميسي وكريستيانو رونالدو إلى جانب كيليان مبابي وفينيسيوس جونيور.

ورغم الزخم الكبير الذي حققه الإعلان، فإن مقطع فيديو متداول أثار شكوكاً حول كواليس التصوير، مرجحاً أن النجوم الأربعة لم يجتمعوا فعلياً في موقع واحد، وسط تكهنات باستخدام بدلاء في بعض اللقطات.

ويأتي الإعلان ضمن حملة دعائية واسعة تسبق المونديال المرتقب، الذي تستضيفه كل من الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا خلال صيف 2026، وتخطط الشركة لإطلاق مجموعات حصرية مستوحاة من كل لاعب.

وأظهر الإعلان النجوم وهم يشاركون في بناء مجسم لكأس العالم باستخدام قطع «ليغو»، في مشاهد تجمع بين الترفيه وكرة القدم، قبل أن تتصاعد التساؤلات حول حقيقة تصويرهم معاً.

وفي موازاة ذلك، يستعد الرباعي للمشاركة في البطولة، ويسعى ميسي، قائد إنتر ميامي، إلى تكرار إنجازه بعد تتويجه بلقب مونديال 2022.