The young striker Abdulaziz Al-Hatila led his team Al-Akhdood to achieve 3 valuable points after scoring the only goal of the match that brought Al-Akhdood face to face with their guest Al-Fateh at the Prince Hadhal bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, as part of the 27th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed mutual control from both teams, and the touches of the Tunisian coach Fathi Al-Jabali were evident in his first mission with Al-Akhdood, which appeared more organized and harmonious. Al-Akhdood player Khalid Nari almost opened the scoring, but Al-Fateh's goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco managed to deflect it to a corner with difficulty. Just before the end of the first half, young striker Abdulaziz Al-Hatila left his first scoring mark in the match after receiving a pass from Bassogog and powerfully shooting it to the left of Pacheco, who failed to stop it, allowing it to find the net for Al-Akhdood (42nd minute).



In the second half, Al-Fateh dominated the match in search of equalizing the score, but the brilliance of goalkeeper Samuel Lima prevented that, as he excelled in saving more than one shot, the most dangerous of which was a header from Murad Batna. The match ended with Al-Akhdood winning by a goal to nil, and Al-Akhdood star Abdulaziz Al-Hatila deservedly won the Man of the Match award.



With this result, Al-Akhdood achieves its fourth victory, reaching 16 points and sitting in 17th place, 6 points away from the nearest safe spots, while Al-Fateh suffered its 13th loss, remaining at 28 points in 13th place.