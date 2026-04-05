قاد المهاجم الشاب عبدالعزيز آل هتيلة فريقه الأخدود لتحقيق 3 نقاط ثمينة بعد تسجيله هدف اللقاء الوحيد الذي جمع الأخدود بضيفه الفتح على استاد مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة متبادلة من الفريقين وظهرت لمسات المدرب التونسي فتحي الجبال في مهمته الأولى مع الأخدود الذي ظهر أكثر تنظيماً وأكثر انسجاماً وكاد لاعبه خالد ناري يفتتح التسجيل ولكن حارس الفتح فيرناندو باتشيكو تمكن من إبعادها لركلة زاوية بصعوبة، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول وضع المهاجم الشاب عبدالعزيز آل هتيلة بصمته التهديفية الأولى في اللقاء بعد أن تلقى تمريرة من باسوغوغ ليسددها قوية على يسار باتشيكو الذي عجز عن التصدي لها لتسكن الشباك هدفاً للأخدود (د:42).


وفي الشوط الثاني سيطر الفتح على اللقاء بحثاً عن تعديل النتيجة ولكن تألق الحارس صامويل ليما حال دون ذلك، فقد تألق في التصدي لأكثر من كرة كانت أخطرها رأسية مراد باتنا، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأخدود بهدف دون مقابل، وحصل نجم الأخدود عبدالعزيز آل هتيلة على جائزة رجل المباراة بجدارة واستحقاق.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الأخدود فوزه الرابع ويصل للنقطة الـ16 و في المركز الـ17 وبفارق 6 نقاط عن أقرب مواقع الأمان، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة الـ13 وتجمد رصيده عند 28 نقطة في المركز الـ13.