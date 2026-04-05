The captain of Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, expressed his happiness at receiving the Best Player award in his team's match against Al-Khaleej, which ended in a 2-2 draw in the last round of the Saudi Pro League. He indicated that he had hoped for his team to win and secure the three points against Al-Khaleej, thereby enhancing his team's chances in the league. Bahbari explained that his team will continue to perform at a high technical level and strive to achieve victories and collect points to remain in the Saudi Pro League. He confirmed that his team's upcoming match against Al-Hilal is considered one of the important encounters, which will attract a large audience, and it will be against his former team, with which he succeeded during his professional career in winning championships both locally and in Asia, as well as participating in the FIFA Club World Cup. He will exert great efforts alongside his Al-Khulood teammates to achieve victory and secure the match points, God willing, emphasizing that in football, nothing is impossible.

Bahbari pointed out that the match against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League comes before the final match in the King’s Cup, and they aspire to win both matches, with the goal of seizing league points and winning the King’s Cup, God willing. The captain of Al-Khulood concluded his remarks by stating that he will continue to deliver the best technical performances with Al-Khulood, given the favorable conditions and good professional work from the club's management and coaching staff. The matter of his presence with the Saudi national team in the 2026 World Cup list remains in the hands of the coaching staff of the Green Falcons, wishing success for our national team in the upcoming World Cup. It is worth mentioning that Hattan Bahbari reached his tenth contribution in the Saudi Pro League following his team’s match against Al-Khaleej in the last round, having scored five goals and assisted five goals so far.