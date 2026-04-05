أبدى قائد فريق الخلود هتان باهبري سعادته بالحصول على جائزة أفضل لاعب في مباراة فريقه أمام الخليج التي انتهت بنتيجة التعادل الإيجابي 2/2، في الجولة الماضية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، مبيناً أنه كان يمني النفس في تحقيق فريقه للفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث من أمام فريق الخليج، والتعزيز من حظوظ فريقه في الدوري. وأوضح باهبري، أن فريقه سيواصل الظهور بالمستوى الفني الرائع والسعي لتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط من أجل البقاء في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين. وأكد باهبري، أن مواجهة فريقه القادمة أمام الهلال تعتبر من المواجهات المهمة، وستحظى بحضور جماهيري كبير، وستكون ضد فريقه السابق الذي نجح معه خلال تجربته الاحترافية في تحقيق البطولات محلياً وآسيوياً والمشاركة في كأس العالم للاندية، وسيبذل الجهود الكبيرة مع زملائه لاعبي الخلود في تحقيق الفوز والظفر بنقاط المباراة بمشيئة الله، وتبقى كرة القدم لا يوجد بها مستحيل.
وأشار باهبري إلى أن مواجهة الهلال في دوري روشن تأتي قبل المباراة النهائية في كأس الملك، ونطمح في تحقيق الفوز في المباراتين وهدفنا خطف نقاط الدوري، وحصد كأس الملك بمشيئة الله. واختتم كابتن فريق الخلود حديثه، أنه سيواصل تقديم أفضل المستويات الفنية مع فريق الخلود في ظل توافر كافة الأجواء المناسبة والعمل الاحترافي الجيد من قبل إداراة النادي والجهاز الفني، وتبقى مسألة تواجده مع المنتخب السعودي في قائمة كأس العالم 2026 بيد الجهاز الفني للأخضر، متمنياً التوفيق لمنتخبنا الوطني في المونديال القادم. يذكر أن هتان باهبري وصل للمساهمة العاشرة في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين عقب مباراة فريقه أمام الخليج في الجولة الماضية، إذ سجل حتى الآن خمسة أهداف، وصنع خمسة أهداف.
The captain of Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, expressed his happiness at receiving the Best Player award in his team's match against Al-Khaleej, which ended in a 2-2 draw in the last round of the Saudi Pro League. He indicated that he had hoped for his team to win and secure the three points against Al-Khaleej, thereby enhancing his team's chances in the league. Bahbari explained that his team will continue to perform at a high technical level and strive to achieve victories and collect points to remain in the Saudi Pro League. He confirmed that his team's upcoming match against Al-Hilal is considered one of the important encounters, which will attract a large audience, and it will be against his former team, with which he succeeded during his professional career in winning championships both locally and in Asia, as well as participating in the FIFA Club World Cup. He will exert great efforts alongside his Al-Khulood teammates to achieve victory and secure the match points, God willing, emphasizing that in football, nothing is impossible.
Bahbari pointed out that the match against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League comes before the final match in the King’s Cup, and they aspire to win both matches, with the goal of seizing league points and winning the King’s Cup, God willing. The captain of Al-Khulood concluded his remarks by stating that he will continue to deliver the best technical performances with Al-Khulood, given the favorable conditions and good professional work from the club's management and coaching staff. The matter of his presence with the Saudi national team in the 2026 World Cup list remains in the hands of the coaching staff of the Green Falcons, wishing success for our national team in the upcoming World Cup. It is worth mentioning that Hattan Bahbari reached his tenth contribution in the Saudi Pro League following his team’s match against Al-Khaleej in the last round, having scored five goals and assisted five goals so far.