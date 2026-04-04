The eyes of Saudi football fans are set on the Kingdom Arena at exactly 9:00 PM this evening (Saturday) to follow the summit of the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, which brings together Al-Hilal and its guest Al-Taawoun.



Al-Hilal enters this match occupying second place with 64 points, accumulated from 19 victories and 7 draws, and has not tasted defeat. Their attack has scored 67 goals while their defense has conceded 23 goals. They aim in tonight's match to take advantage of the home ground and the fans to achieve their fourth consecutive win and continue chasing the leaders, Al-Nassr.



Meanwhile, Al-Taawoun enters this match in fifth place with 45 points, gathered from 13 victories, 6 draws, and 7 losses. They have scored 47 goals and conceded 33 goals. They are seeking to come out with a positive result, especially since they have not lost in their last 4 league matches, winning one and drawing 3.