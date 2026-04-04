تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة السعودية نحو استاد المملكة أرينا عند تمام الساعة الـ9:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) لمتابعة قمة الجولة الـ27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين التي تجمع الهلال بضيفه التعاون.
يدخل فريق الهلال هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثاني برصيد 64 نقطة حصدها من 19 انتصاراً و7 تعادلات ولم يذق طعم الخسارة، وأحرز هجومه 67 هدفاً فيما استقبلت شباكه 23 هدفاً، ويطمح في لقاء الليلة لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق الفوز الرابع على التوالي ومواصلة مطاردته للمتصدر النصر.
فيما يدخل فريق التعاون هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الخامس برصيد 45 نقطة جمعها من 13 انتصاراً و6 تعادلات و7 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 47 وعليه 33 هدفاً، ويسعى للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية لاسيما أنه لم يتعرض للخسارة في آخر 4 لقاءات في الدوري، إذ فاز في واحد وتعادل في 3 لقاءات.
The eyes of Saudi football fans are set on the Kingdom Arena at exactly 9:00 PM this evening (Saturday) to follow the summit of the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, which brings together Al-Hilal and its guest Al-Taawoun.
Al-Hilal enters this match occupying second place with 64 points, accumulated from 19 victories and 7 draws, and has not tasted defeat. Their attack has scored 67 goals while their defense has conceded 23 goals. They aim in tonight's match to take advantage of the home ground and the fans to achieve their fourth consecutive win and continue chasing the leaders, Al-Nassr.
Meanwhile, Al-Taawoun enters this match in fifth place with 45 points, gathered from 13 victories, 6 draws, and 7 losses. They have scored 47 goals and conceded 33 goals. They are seeking to come out with a positive result, especially since they have not lost in their last 4 league matches, winning one and drawing 3.