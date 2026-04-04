تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة السعودية نحو استاد المملكة أرينا عند تمام الساعة الـ9:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) لمتابعة قمة الجولة الـ27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين التي تجمع الهلال بضيفه التعاون.


يدخل فريق الهلال هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثاني برصيد 64 نقطة حصدها من 19 انتصاراً و7 تعادلات ولم يذق طعم الخسارة، وأحرز هجومه 67 هدفاً فيما استقبلت شباكه 23 هدفاً، ويطمح في لقاء الليلة لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق الفوز الرابع على التوالي ومواصلة مطاردته للمتصدر النصر.


فيما يدخل فريق التعاون هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الخامس برصيد 45 نقطة جمعها من 13 انتصاراً و6 تعادلات و7 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 47 وعليه 33 هدفاً، ويسعى للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية لاسيما أنه لم يتعرض للخسارة في آخر 4 لقاءات في الدوري، إذ فاز في واحد وتعادل في 3 لقاءات.