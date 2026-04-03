امتص مدرب الاتحاد «كونسيساو» غضب مشجع اتحادي عقب نهاية مباراة فريقه أمام الحزم في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين وانتهى اتحادياً بهدف عبدالرحمن العبود، حيث حول المدرب الأجواء المتوترة إلى موقف عاطفي خطف أنظار الكثير، بعد أن توجه صوب المدرجات وعانق المشجع.


ويعتبر هذا التصرف من «كونسيساو» ذكاء مدربين، خصوصاً أن الفريق يمر بمرحلة حرجة بعد خروجه من كأس الملك، وضعف حظوظه في المنافسة على لقب الدوري، ويحتاج إلى دعم الجماهير في بطولة النخبة الآسيوية.


يذكر أن حساب الناقل الرسمي لمسابقة دوري روشن عبر منصة «x» نشر لحظة عناق كونسيساو والمشجع وهما يتبادلان الحديث الودي، معلقاً عليه بعبارة: «عناق بين مدرب الاتحاد وأحد المشجعين بعد الانتصار».


وبدا أن ضغط المباراة والنقص العددي المبكر ألقيا بظلالهما على أعصاب المدرب، ما أدى للاشتباك اللفظي مع المدرج، قبل أن تنجح لغة الانتصارات في تلطيف الأجواء وفتح صفحة جديدة بين الطرفين.


وعكست اللقطة الختامية احترافية كونسيساو وحرصه على عدم ترك الملعب بصورة سلبية، حيث بادر بالتوجه للمدرج لامتصاص الغضب، مؤكداً أن مصلحة «العميد» والروح القتالية هما الرابط الأقوى بين الجهاز الفني والجمهور.