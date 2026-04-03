The Al-Ittihad coach "Conceição" absorbed the anger of an Al-Ittihad fan after the end of his team's match against Al-Hazm in the encounter held at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, as part of the 27th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League, which ended with an Al-Ittihad victory thanks to a goal from Abdulrahman Al-Aboud. The coach turned the tense atmosphere into an emotional moment that caught the attention of many, after he approached the stands and embraced the fan.



This behavior from "Conceição" is considered a sign of coaching intelligence, especially since the team is going through a critical phase after being eliminated from the King’s Cup and having weak chances in the league title race, needing the support of fans in the Asian elite tournament.



It is worth mentioning that the official account of the Roshen League on the "x" platform published the moment of the embrace between Conceição and the fan as they exchanged friendly words, commenting with the phrase: "An embrace between the Al-Ittihad coach and one of the fans after the victory."



It seemed that the pressure of the match and the early numerical disadvantage cast a shadow over the coach's nerves, leading to a verbal altercation with the stands, before the language of victories succeeded in easing the atmosphere and opening a new page between the two parties.



The final shot reflected Conceição's professionalism and his keenness not to leave the field on a negative note, as he took the initiative to approach the stands to absorb the anger, confirming that the interest of "the Dean" and the fighting spirit are the strongest links between the coaching staff and the fans.