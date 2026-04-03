امتص مدرب الاتحاد «كونسيساو» غضب مشجع اتحادي عقب نهاية مباراة فريقه أمام الحزم في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين وانتهى اتحادياً بهدف عبدالرحمن العبود، حيث حول المدرب الأجواء المتوترة إلى موقف عاطفي خطف أنظار الكثير، بعد أن توجه صوب المدرجات وعانق المشجع.
ويعتبر هذا التصرف من «كونسيساو» ذكاء مدربين، خصوصاً أن الفريق يمر بمرحلة حرجة بعد خروجه من كأس الملك، وضعف حظوظه في المنافسة على لقب الدوري، ويحتاج إلى دعم الجماهير في بطولة النخبة الآسيوية.
يذكر أن حساب الناقل الرسمي لمسابقة دوري روشن عبر منصة «x» نشر لحظة عناق كونسيساو والمشجع وهما يتبادلان الحديث الودي، معلقاً عليه بعبارة: «عناق بين مدرب الاتحاد وأحد المشجعين بعد الانتصار».
وبدا أن ضغط المباراة والنقص العددي المبكر ألقيا بظلالهما على أعصاب المدرب، ما أدى للاشتباك اللفظي مع المدرج، قبل أن تنجح لغة الانتصارات في تلطيف الأجواء وفتح صفحة جديدة بين الطرفين.
وعكست اللقطة الختامية احترافية كونسيساو وحرصه على عدم ترك الملعب بصورة سلبية، حيث بادر بالتوجه للمدرج لامتصاص الغضب، مؤكداً أن مصلحة «العميد» والروح القتالية هما الرابط الأقوى بين الجهاز الفني والجمهور.
The Al-Ittihad coach "Conceição" absorbed the anger of an Al-Ittihad fan after the end of his team's match against Al-Hazm in the encounter held at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, as part of the 27th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League, which ended with an Al-Ittihad victory thanks to a goal from Abdulrahman Al-Aboud. The coach turned the tense atmosphere into an emotional moment that caught the attention of many, after he approached the stands and embraced the fan.
This behavior from "Conceição" is considered a sign of coaching intelligence, especially since the team is going through a critical phase after being eliminated from the King’s Cup and having weak chances in the league title race, needing the support of fans in the Asian elite tournament.
It is worth mentioning that the official account of the Roshen League on the "x" platform published the moment of the embrace between Conceição and the fan as they exchanged friendly words, commenting with the phrase: "An embrace between the Al-Ittihad coach and one of the fans after the victory."
It seemed that the pressure of the match and the early numerical disadvantage cast a shadow over the coach's nerves, leading to a verbal altercation with the stands, before the language of victories succeeded in easing the atmosphere and opening a new page between the two parties.
The final shot reflected Conceição's professionalism and his keenness not to leave the field on a negative note, as he took the initiative to approach the stands to absorb the anger, confirming that the interest of "the Dean" and the fighting spirit are the strongest links between the coaching staff and the fans.