تنطلق اليوم (الأربعاء) منافسات كأس النخبة للكرة الطائرة، وتستمر حتى السبت القادم، على صالة وزارة الرياضة بمدينة جدة، خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 4 أبريل 2026، وسط ترقب كبير لمنافسات قوية تجمع نخبة الأندية السعودية.


وتشهد البطولة مشاركة أصحاب المراكز الأربعة الأولى في الدوري السعودي للكرة الطائرة، ويدخل الهلال المنافسات بصفته بطل الدوري، فيما يشارك الاتحاد وصيفاً، ويحل الأهلي في المركز الثالث، والعُلا في المركز الرابع.


ومن المنتظر أن تشهد البطولة مواجهات حماسية بين الفرق الأربعة، في ظل تقارب المستويات الفنية ورغبة كل فريق في التتويج بلقب البطولة التي تُعد من أبرز بطولات ختام الموسم في الكرة الطائرة السعودية.


وتسعى الفرق المشاركة إلى تقديم أفضل ما لديها من مستويات فنية، خصوصاً مع امتلاكها عناصر مميزة على صعيد اللاعبين المحليين والمحترفين، ما يعزز من قوة المنافسة ويزيد من إثارة المباريات المنتظرة في جدة.