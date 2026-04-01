تنطلق اليوم (الأربعاء) منافسات كأس النخبة للكرة الطائرة، وتستمر حتى السبت القادم، على صالة وزارة الرياضة بمدينة جدة، خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 4 أبريل 2026، وسط ترقب كبير لمنافسات قوية تجمع نخبة الأندية السعودية.
وتشهد البطولة مشاركة أصحاب المراكز الأربعة الأولى في الدوري السعودي للكرة الطائرة، ويدخل الهلال المنافسات بصفته بطل الدوري، فيما يشارك الاتحاد وصيفاً، ويحل الأهلي في المركز الثالث، والعُلا في المركز الرابع.
ومن المنتظر أن تشهد البطولة مواجهات حماسية بين الفرق الأربعة، في ظل تقارب المستويات الفنية ورغبة كل فريق في التتويج بلقب البطولة التي تُعد من أبرز بطولات ختام الموسم في الكرة الطائرة السعودية.
وتسعى الفرق المشاركة إلى تقديم أفضل ما لديها من مستويات فنية، خصوصاً مع امتلاكها عناصر مميزة على صعيد اللاعبين المحليين والمحترفين، ما يعزز من قوة المنافسة ويزيد من إثارة المباريات المنتظرة في جدة.
The Elite Volleyball Cup competitions kick off today (Wednesday) and will continue until next Saturday, taking place at the Ministry of Sports hall in Jeddah, from April 1 to 4, 2026, amidst great anticipation for strong competitions featuring the top Saudi clubs.
The tournament will see the participation of the top four teams in the Saudi Volleyball League, with Al-Hilal entering the competition as the league champion, while Al-Ittihad participates as the runner-up, Al-Ahli comes in third, and Al-Ula in fourth place.
The tournament is expected to witness thrilling matches between the four teams, given the close competitive levels and each team's desire to win the title, which is considered one of the most prominent tournaments at the end of the season in Saudi volleyball.
The participating teams are striving to showcase their best performances, especially with the presence of distinguished players among both local and professional athletes, which enhances the competitiveness and increases the excitement of the anticipated matches in Jeddah.