The Elite Volleyball Cup competitions kick off today (Wednesday) and will continue until next Saturday, taking place at the Ministry of Sports hall in Jeddah, from April 1 to 4, 2026, amidst great anticipation for strong competitions featuring the top Saudi clubs.



The tournament will see the participation of the top four teams in the Saudi Volleyball League, with Al-Hilal entering the competition as the league champion, while Al-Ittihad participates as the runner-up, Al-Ahli comes in third, and Al-Ula in fourth place.



The tournament is expected to witness thrilling matches between the four teams, given the close competitive levels and each team's desire to win the title, which is considered one of the most prominent tournaments at the end of the season in Saudi volleyball.



The participating teams are striving to showcase their best performances, especially with the presence of distinguished players among both local and professional athletes, which enhances the competitiveness and increases the excitement of the anticipated matches in Jeddah.