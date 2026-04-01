مصادر لـ«عكاظ»: النصر بدأ محادثات تجديد عقد جيسوس

The management of Al-Nasr Club has begun its discussions with the first team football coach, Jorge Jesus, to renew his contract, which ends at the end of the current season 2025-2026.

Verbal Discussions

According to exclusive sources for "Okaz," the Al-Nasr management has had verbal discussions with Jesus during the current international break, aiming to renew his contract for at least two more seasons, although these discussions have not yet reached an official offer.

Jesus's Focus on Competition

The sources added that the Portuguese coach prefers to wait before making any decision and is fully focused on competing for the Saudi League title and the "AFC Champions League 2."

Leading "Nasrawi"

Al-Nasr tops the Roshan Saudi League standings with 67 points from 22 wins, one draw, and three losses, three points ahead of its closest competitor, Al-Hilal, in second place.

Al-Nasr is preparing to face Al-Najma next Friday, in the 27th round of the league championship, aiming for "the global" to secure a victory to strengthen its lead.