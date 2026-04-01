مصادر لـ«عكاظ»: النصر بدأ محادثات تجديد عقد جيسوس

بدأت إدارة نادي النصر محادثاتها مع مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم جورجي جيسوس، لتجديد عقده الذي ينتهي بنهاية الموسم الجاري 2025-2026.
محادثات شفهية
وبحسب مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، فقد أجرت إدارة النصر محادثات شفهية مع جيسوس خلال فترة التوقف الدولية الحالية، بهدف تجديد عقده لمدة موسمين على الأقل، إلا أن هذه المحادثات لم ترتقِ بعد إلى عرض رسمي.
تركيز جيسوس على المنافسة
وأضافت المصادر أن المدرب البرتغالي يفضل الانتظار قبل اتخاذ أي قرار، ويضع كامل تركيزه على المنافسة على لقب الدوري السعودي ودوري «أبطال آسيا 2».
صدارة «نصراوية»
ويتصدر النصر جدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي برصيد 67 نقطة من 22 انتصاراً وتعادل واحد مقابل ثلاث هزائم، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الهلال صاحب المركز الثاني.
ويستعد النصر لمواجهة النجمة يوم الجمعة القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من بطولة الدوري، ويستهدف «العالمي» تحقيق الفوز لتعزيز صدارته.
The management of Al-Nasr Club has begun its discussions with the first team football coach, Jorge Jesus, to renew his contract, which ends at the end of the current season 2025-2026.
Verbal Discussions
According to exclusive sources for "Okaz," the Al-Nasr management has had verbal discussions with Jesus during the current international break, aiming to renew his contract for at least two more seasons, although these discussions have not yet reached an official offer.
Jesus's Focus on Competition
The sources added that the Portuguese coach prefers to wait before making any decision and is fully focused on competing for the Saudi League title and the "AFC Champions League 2."
Leading "Nasrawi"
Al-Nasr tops the Roshan Saudi League standings with 67 points from 22 wins, one draw, and three losses, three points ahead of its closest competitor, Al-Hilal, in second place.
Al-Nasr is preparing to face Al-Najma next Friday, in the 27th round of the league championship, aiming for "the global" to secure a victory to strengthen its lead.