بدأت إدارة نادي النصر محادثاتها مع مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم جورجي جيسوس، لتجديد عقده الذي ينتهي بنهاية الموسم الجاري 2025-2026.

محادثات شفهية

وبحسب مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، فقد أجرت إدارة النصر محادثات شفهية مع جيسوس خلال فترة التوقف الدولية الحالية، بهدف تجديد عقده لمدة موسمين على الأقل، إلا أن هذه المحادثات لم ترتقِ بعد إلى عرض رسمي.

تركيز جيسوس على المنافسة

وأضافت المصادر أن المدرب البرتغالي يفضل الانتظار قبل اتخاذ أي قرار، ويضع كامل تركيزه على المنافسة على لقب الدوري السعودي ودوري «أبطال آسيا 2».

مصادر لـ«عكاظ»: النصر بدأ محادثات تجديد عقد جيسوس

صدارة «نصراوية»

ويتصدر النصر جدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي برصيد 67 نقطة من 22 انتصاراً وتعادل واحد مقابل ثلاث هزائم، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الهلال صاحب المركز الثاني.

ويستعد النصر لمواجهة النجمة يوم الجمعة القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من بطولة الدوري، ويستهدف «العالمي» تحقيق الفوز لتعزيز صدارته.