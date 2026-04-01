فشل منتخب إيطاليا في التأهل إلى كأس العالم 2026، بعد خسارته أمام البوسنة والهرسك بركلات الترجيح 4 - 1 بعد نهاية المباراة 1 - 1 في مواجهة حاسمة أقيمت في مدينة زينسيا البوسنية،، ليغيب «الأزوري» مجدداً عن المونديال رغم تاريخه الكبير كأحد أكثر المنتخبات تتويجاً بلقب كأس العالم برصيد أربعة ألقاب، في ليلة صادمة أنهت حلم العودة وأكدت أن كرة القدم لا تعترف بالأسماء بل بما يحدث داخل الملعب، إذ كان الإيطاليون يخشون الحكم الفرنسي كليمنت توربين، الذي تم تعيينه لإدارة مباراة نهائي الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل لكأس العالم 2026، وتكرار كارثة باليرمو قبل أربع سنوات، حين مُني المنتخب الإيطالي بهزيمة مفاجئة وقاسية أمام مقدونيا الشمالية في ملحق تصفيات مونديال 2022، كون الحكم توربين هو الذي أدار اللقاء الذي انتهى بخسارة «الأزوري» 0-1 تحت قيادة المدرب روبرتو مانشيني، وحُرم بطل أوروبا آنذاك من التأهل للنهائيات العالمية للمرة الثانية على التوالي، والرابعة في تاريخه.
The Italian national team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout 4-1, following a 1-1 draw in a decisive match held in the Bosnian city of Zenica. The "Azzurri" will miss the World Cup again despite their rich history as one of the most successful teams in World Cup history, with four titles. It was a shocking night that ended the dream of a return and confirmed that football does not recognize names but rather what happens on the pitch. The Italians were apprehensive about the French referee Clément Turpin, who was appointed to officiate the European playoff final for the 2026 World Cup, fearing a repeat of the Palermo disaster four years ago when the Italian team suffered a surprising and harsh defeat against North Macedonia in the playoff for the 2022 World Cup. Referee Turpin was the one who officiated the match that ended with the "Azzurri" losing 0-1 under the management of coach Roberto Mancini, depriving the European champions at that time of qualifying for the global finals for the second consecutive time and the fourth in their history.