The Italian national team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout 4-1, following a 1-1 draw in a decisive match held in the Bosnian city of Zenica. The "Azzurri" will miss the World Cup again despite their rich history as one of the most successful teams in World Cup history, with four titles. It was a shocking night that ended the dream of a return and confirmed that football does not recognize names but rather what happens on the pitch. The Italians were apprehensive about the French referee Clément Turpin, who was appointed to officiate the European playoff final for the 2026 World Cup, fearing a repeat of the Palermo disaster four years ago when the Italian team suffered a surprising and harsh defeat against North Macedonia in the playoff for the 2022 World Cup. Referee Turpin was the one who officiated the match that ended with the "Azzurri" losing 0-1 under the management of coach Roberto Mancini, depriving the European champions at that time of qualifying for the global finals for the second consecutive time and the fourth in their history.