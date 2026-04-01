فشل منتخب إيطاليا في التأهل إلى كأس العالم 2026، بعد خسارته أمام البوسنة والهرسك بركلات الترجيح 4 - 1 بعد نهاية المباراة 1 - 1 في مواجهة حاسمة أقيمت في مدينة زينسيا البوسنية،، ليغيب «الأزوري» مجدداً عن المونديال رغم تاريخه الكبير كأحد أكثر المنتخبات تتويجاً بلقب كأس العالم برصيد أربعة ألقاب، في ليلة صادمة أنهت حلم العودة وأكدت أن كرة القدم لا تعترف بالأسماء بل بما يحدث داخل الملعب، إذ كان الإيطاليون يخشون الحكم الفرنسي كليمنت توربين، الذي تم تعيينه لإدارة مباراة نهائي الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل لكأس العالم 2026، وتكرار كارثة باليرمو قبل أربع سنوات، حين مُني المنتخب الإيطالي بهزيمة مفاجئة وقاسية أمام مقدونيا الشمالية في ملحق تصفيات مونديال 2022، كون الحكم توربين هو الذي أدار اللقاء الذي انتهى بخسارة «الأزوري» 0-1 تحت قيادة المدرب روبرتو مانشيني، وحُرم بطل أوروبا آنذاك من التأهل للنهائيات العالمية للمرة الثانية على التوالي، والرابعة في تاريخه.