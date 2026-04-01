The Swedish national team qualified for the 2026 World Cup finals after a hard-fought victory over their guests, the Polish national team, with a score of 3-2 in the match held in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, in the final of the second path of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.



The match witnessed strong competition between the two teams for the qualification spot, with Sweden taking the lead first through Anthony Elanga (19'), but Poland managed to equalize through Nicola Zalewski (33'). Just before the end of the first half, Sweden took the lead again through Gustav Lagerbielke (44'). In the second half, Poland was able to come back again with a goal from Karol Świderski (55'), before the star of the previous match against Ukraine, who scored a hat-trick, Viktor Gyökeres, scored the third goal for Sweden in the 88th minute of the match, ending the encounter with Sweden winning three goals to two.



With this result, the Swedish team officially qualifies for the 2026 World Cup finals, marking their second qualification in the last 20 years, while Lewandowski and his teammates failed to qualify for the World Cup. Thus, Sweden joins Group F, which includes the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.