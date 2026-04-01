تأهل منتخب السويد لنهائيات كأس العالم 2026 بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه منتخب بولندا بنتيجة 3-2 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما في العاصمة السويدية ستوكهولم، في نهائي المسار الثاني من التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026.


شهد اللقاء منافسة قوية بين المنتخبين لانتزاع بطاقة التأهل وتقدم السويد أولاً عن طريق أنتوني إيلانجا (د:19)، ولكن منتخب بولندا تمكن من تعديل النتيجة عن طريق نيكولا زاليفسكي (د:33)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تقدم منتخب السويد مجدداً عن طريق غوستاف لاجربيلكي (د:44)، وفي الشوط الثاني استطاع بولندا العودة مجدداً بواسطة كارول سويدرسكي (د:55)، ليظهر نجم المواجهة السابقة أمام أوكرانيا صاحب الهاتريك فيكتور جيوكيريس ليسجل الهدف الثالث لمنتخب السويد في الدقيقة 88 من عمر اللقاء، لتنتهي المواجهة بفوز السويد بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.


وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل المنتخب السويدي رسمياً لنهائيات كأس العالم 2026، ليتأهل للمرة الثانية خلال آخر 20 عاماً، فيما عجز ليفاندوفسكي ورفاقه عن التأهل للمونديال، وبذلك ينضم منتخب السويد للمجموعة السادسة التي تضم هولندا واليابان وتونس.