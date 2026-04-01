كشفت تقارير صحفية برازيلية عن حافز مالي كبير يعده الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم للاعبي المنتخب الوطني، بهدف تحفيزهم على تحقيق اللقب السادس في كأس العالم 2026.

وبحسب موقع «Estadão Esportes»، يعتزم الاتحاد منح كل لاعب في التشكيلة مليون دولار أمريكي (أكثر من 5.2 مليون ريال برازيلي) في حال تتويج البرازيل بلقب المونديال المقبل، الذي سيقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.

ويُعد هذا الحافز من أكبر المكافآت المالية في تاريخ المنتخب البرازيلي، ويأتي في إطار مفاوضات جارية بين الاتحاد وقادة الفريق (مثل أليسون، برونو غيماريش، كاسيميرو، دانيلو، ماركينيوس، وفينيسيوس جونيور)، كما سيحصل المدير الفني كارلو أنشيلوتي على مكافأة كبيرة حوالي 5 ملايين يورو في حال تحقيق «الهيكسا» للقب السادس.

يأتي هذا الإعلان في وقت يسعى فيه المنتخب البرازيلي لاستعادة هيبته بعد نتائج متفاوتة في التصفيات والبطولات الأخيرة، مع الاعتماد على جيل جديد من النجوم إلى جانب الخبراء.

ومع توسع البطولة إلى 48 منتخبًا، بلغ إجمالي الجوائز المالية من فيفا أكثر من 727 مليون دولار، حيث من المقرر أن يحصل البطل على 50 مليون دولار من فيفا الإضافة إلى 1.5 مليون دولار كدعم تحضيري لكل منتخب مشارك.

ويُنظر إلى هذا الحافز كجزء من استراتيجية الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم لرفع الروح المعنوية وتعزيز التركيز، خاصة مع المنافسة الشرسة المتوقعة في المجموعات والأدوار الإقصائية، ومع ذلك، يؤكد الاتحاد أن الطموح الرئيسي يظل تحقيق اللقب لإسعاد الشعب البرازيلي الذي ينتظر "الهيكسا" منذ 2002.