Brazilian media reports have revealed a significant financial incentive that the Brazilian Football Confederation is preparing for the national team players, aimed at motivating them to achieve the sixth title in the 2026 World Cup.

According to the website "Estadão Esportes," the federation intends to grant each player in the squad one million US dollars (more than 5.2 million Brazilian reais) in the event that Brazil wins the upcoming World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This incentive is considered one of the largest financial rewards in the history of the Brazilian national team and comes as part of ongoing negotiations between the federation and team leaders (such as Alisson, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo, Marquinhos, and Vinícius Júnior). Additionally, head coach Carlo Ancelotti will receive a substantial bonus of around 5 million euros if "hexa" is achieved for the sixth title.

This announcement comes at a time when the Brazilian national team is seeking to restore its prestige after mixed results in recent qualifiers and tournaments, relying on a new generation of stars alongside experienced players.

With the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams, the total prize money from FIFA has exceeded 727 million dollars, with the champion set to receive 50 million dollars from FIFA, in addition to 1.5 million dollars as preparatory support for each participating team.

This incentive is viewed as part of the Brazilian Football Confederation's strategy to boost morale and enhance focus, especially with the fierce competition expected in the group stages and knockout rounds. Nevertheless, the federation emphasizes that the main ambition remains to achieve the title to bring joy to the Brazilian people who have been waiting for the "hexa" since 2002.