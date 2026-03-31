أعلن نادي توتنهام الإنجليزي لكرة القدم عن تعيين الإيطالي روبرتو دي زيربي مدرباً جديداً لمحاولة إنقاذه من مغادرة الدوري الممتاز لكرة القدم، وذلك في بيان رسمي تم نشره عبر موقع النادي في الشبكة العنكبوتية اليوم (الثلاثاء).


وقال النادي اللندني في بيانه: «يسرّنا الإعلان عن تعيين روبرتو دي زيربي مدرباً جديداً لفريق الرجال بعقد طويل الأمد، رهناً بالحصول على تصريح العمل».


فيما علّق دي زيربي على مهماته الفنية الجديدة، قائلاً: «أنا سعيد للغاية بالانضمام إلى هذا النادي الرائع الذي يُعدّ من أكبر وأعرق الأندية في العالم».


ويحتل فريق توتنهام حالياً المركز 17 في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز ويفصل بينه وبين مركز الهبوط نقطة واحدة فقط، وسيخوض الفريق أول لقاء في الدوري تحت قيادة مدربه الإيطالي الجديد يوم الأحد الموافق 12 أبريل أمام مضيفه سندرلاند ضمن لقاءات الجولة 32.