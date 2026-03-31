The English football club Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Italian Roberto De Zerbi as the new manager in an attempt to save the team from relegation from the Premier League, in an official statement published on the club's website today (Tuesday).



The London club stated in its announcement: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the new head coach of the men's team on a long-term contract, subject to obtaining a work permit."



De Zerbi commented on his new coaching role, saying: "I am extremely happy to join this wonderful club, which is one of the largest and most prestigious clubs in the world."



Tottenham is currently in 17th place in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone, and the team will play its first league match under its new Italian manager on Sunday, April 12, against Sunderland in the 32nd round.