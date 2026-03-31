أعلن نادي توتنهام الإنجليزي لكرة القدم عن تعيين الإيطالي روبرتو دي زيربي مدرباً جديداً لمحاولة إنقاذه من مغادرة الدوري الممتاز لكرة القدم، وذلك في بيان رسمي تم نشره عبر موقع النادي في الشبكة العنكبوتية اليوم (الثلاثاء).
وقال النادي اللندني في بيانه: «يسرّنا الإعلان عن تعيين روبرتو دي زيربي مدرباً جديداً لفريق الرجال بعقد طويل الأمد، رهناً بالحصول على تصريح العمل».
فيما علّق دي زيربي على مهماته الفنية الجديدة، قائلاً: «أنا سعيد للغاية بالانضمام إلى هذا النادي الرائع الذي يُعدّ من أكبر وأعرق الأندية في العالم».
ويحتل فريق توتنهام حالياً المركز 17 في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز ويفصل بينه وبين مركز الهبوط نقطة واحدة فقط، وسيخوض الفريق أول لقاء في الدوري تحت قيادة مدربه الإيطالي الجديد يوم الأحد الموافق 12 أبريل أمام مضيفه سندرلاند ضمن لقاءات الجولة 32.
The English football club Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Italian Roberto De Zerbi as the new manager in an attempt to save the team from relegation from the Premier League, in an official statement published on the club's website today (Tuesday).
The London club stated in its announcement: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the new head coach of the men's team on a long-term contract, subject to obtaining a work permit."
De Zerbi commented on his new coaching role, saying: "I am extremely happy to join this wonderful club, which is one of the largest and most prestigious clubs in the world."
Tottenham is currently in 17th place in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone, and the team will play its first league match under its new Italian manager on Sunday, April 12, against Sunderland in the 32nd round.