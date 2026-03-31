قررت لجنة المسابقات في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم اعتماد نتيجة مباراة الكوكب والصقر، باعتبار نادي الصقر فائزاً بنتيجة (3-0)، بعد ثبوت عدم استيفاء نادي الكوكب للاشتراطات التنظيمية الخاصة بإقامة المباراة.
وكان من المقرر إقامة المواجهة عصر يوم الجمعة الماضي على ملعب نادي الشعلة، إلا أن حكم المباراة أعلن عدم إقامتها بسبب عدم وصول سيارة الإسعاف إلى الملعب في الوقت المحدد، وهو ما يُعد مخالفة للاشتراطات التنظيمية المعتمدة.
وجاء قرار اللجنة بناءً على الصلاحيات المخولة لها، وبعد الاطلاع على تقارير حكم ومراقب المباراة، إضافة إلى المخاطبات الرسمية ذات الصلة، إذ ثبت عدم التزام نادي الكوكب باللوائح المنظمة. كما تم تمكين النادي من تقديم دفوعه والنظر فيها قبل إصدار القرار.
وبناءً عليه، تم اعتماد خسارة نادي الكوكب بنتيجة (0-3) لصالح نادي الصقر، مع تثبيت النتيجة في جدول الترتيب، في قرار نهائي وغير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للائحة المسابقات والبطولات.
The Competitions Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has decided to approve the result of the match between Al-Kawkab and Al-Saqr, considering Al-Saqr as the winner with a score of (3-0), after it was proven that Al-Kawkab did not meet the organizational requirements for holding the match.
The match was scheduled to take place last Friday afternoon at the Al-Shu'la Club stadium, but the referee announced its cancellation due to the ambulance not arriving at the stadium on time, which is considered a violation of the approved organizational requirements.
The committee's decision was based on the powers granted to it, after reviewing the reports of the referee and the match observer, in addition to the relevant official correspondence, as it was established that Al-Kawkab did not comply with the governing regulations. The club was also allowed to present its defenses and have them considered before the decision was issued.
Accordingly, Al-Kawkab's loss was approved with a score of (0-3) in favor of Al-Saqr, with the result being confirmed in the standings, in a final decision that is not subject to appeal according to the competitions and tournaments regulations.