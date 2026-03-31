The Competitions Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has decided to approve the result of the match between Al-Kawkab and Al-Saqr, considering Al-Saqr as the winner with a score of (3-0), after it was proven that Al-Kawkab did not meet the organizational requirements for holding the match.



The match was scheduled to take place last Friday afternoon at the Al-Shu'la Club stadium, but the referee announced its cancellation due to the ambulance not arriving at the stadium on time, which is considered a violation of the approved organizational requirements.



The committee's decision was based on the powers granted to it, after reviewing the reports of the referee and the match observer, in addition to the relevant official correspondence, as it was established that Al-Kawkab did not comply with the governing regulations. The club was also allowed to present its defenses and have them considered before the decision was issued.



Accordingly, Al-Kawkab's loss was approved with a score of (0-3) in favor of Al-Saqr, with the result being confirmed in the standings, in a final decision that is not subject to appeal according to the competitions and tournaments regulations.