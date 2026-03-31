قررت لجنة المسابقات في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم اعتماد نتيجة مباراة الكوكب والصقر، باعتبار نادي الصقر فائزاً بنتيجة (3-0)، بعد ثبوت عدم استيفاء نادي الكوكب للاشتراطات التنظيمية الخاصة بإقامة المباراة.


وكان من المقرر إقامة المواجهة عصر يوم الجمعة الماضي على ملعب نادي الشعلة، إلا أن حكم المباراة أعلن عدم إقامتها بسبب عدم وصول سيارة الإسعاف إلى الملعب في الوقت المحدد، وهو ما يُعد مخالفة للاشتراطات التنظيمية المعتمدة.


وجاء قرار اللجنة بناءً على الصلاحيات المخولة لها، وبعد الاطلاع على تقارير حكم ومراقب المباراة، إضافة إلى المخاطبات الرسمية ذات الصلة، إذ ثبت عدم التزام نادي الكوكب باللوائح المنظمة. كما تم تمكين النادي من تقديم دفوعه والنظر فيها قبل إصدار القرار.


وبناءً عليه، تم اعتماد خسارة نادي الكوكب بنتيجة (0-3) لصالح نادي الصقر، مع تثبيت النتيجة في جدول الترتيب، في قرار نهائي وغير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للائحة المسابقات والبطولات.