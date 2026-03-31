كشف إحصائية مباراة المنتخب السعودي أمام نظيرة الصربي التي خسرها بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف، في اللقاء الودي الذي جمعهما على ملعب TSC بمدينة باكا توبولا الصربية، ضمن المعسكر الإعدادي خلال فترة «أيام FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، المقام في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم، عن أداء باهت لـ«الأخضر» رغم تسجيله هدفاً، إذ اكتفى بنسبة استحواذ 41%، في ظل صعوبات واضحة في فرض أسلوبه داخل أرضية الملعب، وعلى الصعيد الهجومي، ظهر المنتخب بفعالية باهتة للغاية، بعدما سدد 3 كرات فقط طوال اللقاء، من بينها تسديدة واحدة على المرمى، نجح من خلالها في زيارة الشباك، ما يعكس اعتماداً على الفرص القليلة دون صناعة حقيقية للخطورة، كما لم يتمكن «الأخضر» من استثمار الكرات الثابتة، مكتفياً بركنية واحدة، في وقت عانى من الضغط المستمر، ما أجبره على ارتكاب أخطاء نتج عنها إنذاران بالبطاقة الصفراء.


وتؤكد هذه الأرقام أن المنتخب السعودي واجه صعوبات كبيرة في الجانب الهجومي وصناعة اللعب، ليخرج بصورة رقمية تعكس حاجة واضحة لإعادة التوازن ورفع الفاعلية قبيل انطلاق مونديال كأس العالم 2026.


إحصائية الأخضر


الهدف: 1


الاستحواذ: 41%


التسديدات: 3


التسديدات على المرمى: 1


الركنيات: 1


البطاقات الصفراء: 2


البطاقات الحمراء: 0