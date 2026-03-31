The statistics from the Saudi national team's match against their Serbian counterpart, which they lost with a score of two goals to one, in the friendly match held at the TSC Stadium in the Serbian city of Bačka Topola, during the training camp in the "FIFA Days" international period in March, as part of the third phase of the preparation program for the World Cup, revealed a lackluster performance from the "Green" despite scoring a goal. They managed only 41% possession, facing clear difficulties in imposing their style on the pitch. Offensively, the team showed an extremely weak effectiveness, having taken only 3 shots throughout the match, including just one on target, which resulted in a goal, reflecting a reliance on a few chances without creating real danger. Additionally, the "Green" was unable to capitalize on set pieces, managing only one corner kick, while suffering from continuous pressure, which forced them into mistakes that resulted in two yellow card warnings.



These numbers confirm that the Saudi national team faced significant difficulties in the offensive aspect and playmaking, leading to a numerical outcome that clearly reflects the need for rebalancing and increasing effectiveness ahead of the 2026 World Cup.



Green Statistics



Goals: 1



Possession: 41%



Shots: 3



Shots on target: 1



Corners: 1



Yellow cards: 2



Red cards: 0