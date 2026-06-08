فرضت التعقيدات السياسية والدبلوماسية نفسها مبكراً على أجواء كأس العالم 2026، بعدما تحولت مشاركة المنتخب الإيراني في البطولة إلى قضية «خارج المستطيل الأخضر». واضطرت البعثة الإيرانية إلى نقل مقر إقامتها ومعسكرها التحضيري بالكامل من ولاية أريزونا الأمريكية إلى مدينة «تيخوانا» المكسيكية، إثر أزمة حادة تتعلق بتأشيرات الدخول والقيود اللوجستية المفروضة من السلطات الأمريكية.
الضوء الأخضر من «فيفا»
وكان الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم قد رتب مسبقاً لإقامة معسكره الرئيسي في أريزونا، إلا أن رفض واشنطن منح تأشيرات دخول لعدد من مسؤولي الاتحاد، وأفراد من الطاقم الإداري والإعلامي المرافق، دفع بالجانب الإيراني إلى طلب نقل المقر. وحصل الاتحاد الإيراني بالفعل على موافقة رسمية من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) لتعديل خطة الإقامة، واللجوء إلى المكسيك كبديل إستراتيجي قريب من المدن المستضيفة للمباريات.
سيناريو التنقل المستمر
استقرت البعثة الإيرانية في مدينة تيخوانا الحدودية، حيث سيعتمد الفريق نظام «التنقل المؤقت»؛ بدخول الأراضي الأمريكية لخوض المباريات الرسمية ثم العودة فوراً إلى المقر المكسيكي.
معركة «تكافؤ الفرص»
ولم تتوقف الأزمة عند حد حرمان بعض الإداريين من التأشيرات، بل كشفت مصادر إعلامية دولية عن فرض قيود مشددة على مدة إقامة اللاعبين والجهاز الفني داخل الولايات المتحدة. هذا الإجراء أثار استياءً واسعاً في الأوساط الرياضية الإيرانية، وسط انتقادات علنية تعتبر هذه التدابير مساساً مباشراً بمبدأ «تكافؤ الفرص» والعدالة التنافسية بين المنتخبات المشاركة في المونديال.
تداخل السياسة بالرياضة
في المقابل، تمسكت واشنطن بموقفها؛ وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون التزام بلادهم بمنح التأشيرات اللازمة للاعبين والجهاز الفني الأساسي فقط، مع إخضاع بقية أفراد البعثة للإجراءات التدقيقية المعتادة، وهو ما يعكس استمرار ظلال التوتر السياسي التاريخي بين واشنطن وطهران على المشهد الرياضي.
بهذه الترتيبات المعقدة، يسجل مونديال 2026 حالة استثنائية لمنتخب يخوض منافساته على أرض دولة، بينما يتدرب ويعيش في دولة أخرى، في مشهد يبرهن مجدداً كيف يمكن للسياسة أن تعيد رسم خريطة الرياضة العالمية.
The political and diplomatic complexities imposed themselves early on the atmosphere of the 2026 World Cup, as Iran's participation in the tournament turned into a matter "outside the green rectangle." The Iranian delegation was forced to move its entire accommodation and training camp from the state of Arizona in the United States to the Mexican city of Tijuana, following a severe crisis related to entry visas and logistical restrictions imposed by U.S. authorities.
The green light from FIFA
The Iranian Football Federation had previously arranged to hold its main camp in Arizona, but Washington's refusal to grant entry visas to several federation officials and members of the accompanying administrative and media staff led the Iranian side to request a relocation. The Iranian federation indeed received official approval from the International Football Federation (FIFA) to modify its accommodation plan and resort to Mexico as a strategic alternative close to the host cities of the matches.
The scenario of continuous movement
The Iranian delegation settled in the border city of Tijuana, where the team will adopt a "temporary movement" system; entering U.S. territory to play official matches and then returning immediately to the Mexican base.
The "level playing field" battle
The crisis did not stop at the denial of visas to some officials, as international media sources revealed strict restrictions on the duration of stay for players and the coaching staff within the United States. This measure sparked widespread discontent in Iranian sports circles, with public criticisms considering these measures a direct infringement on the principle of "level playing field" and competitive fairness among the teams participating in the World Cup.
The intersection of politics and sports
In contrast, Washington maintained its position; U.S. officials confirmed their commitment to granting the necessary visas only to the players and the core coaching staff, subjecting the rest of the delegation to the usual scrutiny procedures, reflecting the ongoing shadows of historical political tension between Washington and Tehran on the sports scene.
With these complex arrangements, the 2026 World Cup marks an exceptional case for a team competing on the soil of one country while training and living in another, in a scene that once again demonstrates how politics can reshape the landscape of global sports.