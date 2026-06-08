The political and diplomatic complexities imposed themselves early on the atmosphere of the 2026 World Cup, as Iran's participation in the tournament turned into a matter "outside the green rectangle." The Iranian delegation was forced to move its entire accommodation and training camp from the state of Arizona in the United States to the Mexican city of Tijuana, following a severe crisis related to entry visas and logistical restrictions imposed by U.S. authorities.

The green light from FIFA

The Iranian Football Federation had previously arranged to hold its main camp in Arizona, but Washington's refusal to grant entry visas to several federation officials and members of the accompanying administrative and media staff led the Iranian side to request a relocation. The Iranian federation indeed received official approval from the International Football Federation (FIFA) to modify its accommodation plan and resort to Mexico as a strategic alternative close to the host cities of the matches.

The scenario of continuous movement

The Iranian delegation settled in the border city of Tijuana, where the team will adopt a "temporary movement" system; entering U.S. territory to play official matches and then returning immediately to the Mexican base.

The "level playing field" battle

The crisis did not stop at the denial of visas to some officials, as international media sources revealed strict restrictions on the duration of stay for players and the coaching staff within the United States. This measure sparked widespread discontent in Iranian sports circles, with public criticisms considering these measures a direct infringement on the principle of "level playing field" and competitive fairness among the teams participating in the World Cup.

The intersection of politics and sports

In contrast, Washington maintained its position; U.S. officials confirmed their commitment to granting the necessary visas only to the players and the core coaching staff, subjecting the rest of the delegation to the usual scrutiny procedures, reflecting the ongoing shadows of historical political tension between Washington and Tehran on the sports scene.

With these complex arrangements, the 2026 World Cup marks an exceptional case for a team competing on the soil of one country while training and living in another, in a scene that once again demonstrates how politics can reshape the landscape of global sports.