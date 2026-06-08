فرضت التعقيدات السياسية والدبلوماسية نفسها مبكراً على أجواء كأس العالم 2026، بعدما تحولت مشاركة المنتخب الإيراني في البطولة إلى قضية «خارج المستطيل الأخضر». واضطرت البعثة الإيرانية إلى نقل مقر إقامتها ومعسكرها التحضيري بالكامل من ولاية أريزونا الأمريكية إلى مدينة «تيخوانا» المكسيكية، إثر أزمة حادة تتعلق بتأشيرات الدخول والقيود اللوجستية المفروضة من السلطات الأمريكية.

الضوء الأخضر من «فيفا»

وكان الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم قد رتب مسبقاً لإقامة معسكره الرئيسي في أريزونا، إلا أن رفض واشنطن منح تأشيرات دخول لعدد من مسؤولي الاتحاد، وأفراد من الطاقم الإداري والإعلامي المرافق، دفع بالجانب الإيراني إلى طلب نقل المقر. وحصل الاتحاد الإيراني بالفعل على موافقة رسمية من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) لتعديل خطة الإقامة، واللجوء إلى المكسيك كبديل إستراتيجي قريب من المدن المستضيفة للمباريات.

سيناريو التنقل المستمر

استقرت البعثة الإيرانية في مدينة تيخوانا الحدودية، حيث سيعتمد الفريق نظام «التنقل المؤقت»؛ بدخول الأراضي الأمريكية لخوض المباريات الرسمية ثم العودة فوراً إلى المقر المكسيكي.

معركة «تكافؤ الفرص»

ولم تتوقف الأزمة عند حد حرمان بعض الإداريين من التأشيرات، بل كشفت مصادر إعلامية دولية عن فرض قيود مشددة على مدة إقامة اللاعبين والجهاز الفني داخل الولايات المتحدة. هذا الإجراء أثار استياءً واسعاً في الأوساط الرياضية الإيرانية، وسط انتقادات علنية تعتبر هذه التدابير مساساً مباشراً بمبدأ «تكافؤ الفرص» والعدالة التنافسية بين المنتخبات المشاركة في المونديال.

تداخل السياسة بالرياضة

في المقابل، تمسكت واشنطن بموقفها؛ وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون التزام بلادهم بمنح التأشيرات اللازمة للاعبين والجهاز الفني الأساسي فقط، مع إخضاع بقية أفراد البعثة للإجراءات التدقيقية المعتادة، وهو ما يعكس استمرار ظلال التوتر السياسي التاريخي بين واشنطن وطهران على المشهد الرياضي.

بهذه الترتيبات المعقدة، يسجل مونديال 2026 حالة استثنائية لمنتخب يخوض منافساته على أرض دولة، بينما يتدرب ويعيش في دولة أخرى، في مشهد يبرهن مجدداً كيف يمكن للسياسة أن تعيد رسم خريطة الرياضة العالمية.