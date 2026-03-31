صرح ليونيل سكالوني، مدرب المنتخب الأرجنتيني الأول لكرة القدم، بأن القائد ليونيل ميسي سيكون ضمن التشكيلة الأساسية التي ستواجه زامبيا فجر الأربعاء في مباراة تجريبية استعدادًا لمونديال 2026.


جاء ذلك في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده سكالوني قبل المباراة التي سيستضيفها ملعب «بومبونيرا» في بوينس آيرس، والتي ستكون آخر مباراة تجريبية يخوضها أبطال العالم 2022 على أرضهم قبل مونديال 2026، والتي سيشارك فيها ميسي أساسيًا.


وكان ميسي، والذي سيبلغ 39 عامًا في نهاية يونيو القادم، شارك بديلًا في مباراة الجمعة التي فاز فيها المنتخب بصعوبة على موريتانيا «2-1». وقد تكون المباراة القادمة ضد زامبيا آخر ظهور له على الأراضي الأرجنتينية قبل اعتزاله الدولي.


وتحدث سكالوني عن مستقبله مع الأرجنتين «أنا في المكان الذي يرغب جميع الأرجنتينيين في التواجد فيه، عندما أغادر، سأندم على ذلك لأن هذا مكان فريد من نوعه».


وأضاف عن موعد الإعلان عن مستقبله مع المنتخب «التوقيت ليس مهماً؛ ذهني مشغول بأمور أخرى اليوم، من الرائع أن أكون هنا، وسنرى لاحقاً ما إذا كنا سنتوصل إلى اتفاق أم لا، وليس في هذا التوقيت خاصة».


وعن التغييرات التي سيجريها على التشكيل «أردت إراحة جوليان، لأنه كان يلعب كثيرًا، ونيكو جونزاليس كان عائدًا من الإصابة، لذا كان من المهم منح الفرصة للاعبين الشباب الآخرين. فكرتنا دائمًا هي اللعب بمهاجمين أو رأس حربة ولاعب وسط مهاجم».


كما تحدث عن قائمة كأس العالم المقرر مشاركتها في البطولة «عندما يتعين علينا التواجد هناك، سينافس الفريق».


وأشار إلى أنه قدم قائمة أولية تضم 55 لاعبًا إلى الاتحاد الأرجنتيني للعبة، وعليه تقديمها إلى «فيفا»، علمًا أن 30 مايو هو الموعد النهائي للقوائم الرسمية.