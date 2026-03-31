Lionel Scaloni, the coach of the Argentine national football team, stated that captain Lionel Messi will be part of the starting lineup that will face Zambia early Wednesday in a friendly match in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.



This came during the press conference held by Scaloni before the match, which will be hosted at the "Bombonera" stadium in Buenos Aires, and will be the last friendly match the 2022 world champions play on home soil before the 2026 World Cup, in which Messi will participate as a starter.



Messi, who will turn 39 at the end of June, came on as a substitute in Friday's match, where the team narrowly defeated Mauritania "2-1." The upcoming match against Zambia may be his last appearance on Argentine soil before his international retirement.



Scaloni spoke about his future with Argentina, saying, "I am in the place where all Argentinians want to be; when I leave, I will regret it because this is a unique place."



He added regarding the timing of announcing his future with the national team, "The timing is not important; my mind is occupied with other things today. It’s great to be here, and we will see later if we reach an agreement or not, and not at this particular moment."



Regarding the changes he will make to the lineup, he said, "I wanted to rest Julian because he has been playing a lot, and Nico Gonzalez was returning from injury, so it was important to give the opportunity to other young players. Our idea is always to play with two forwards or a striker and an attacking midfielder."



He also talked about the World Cup squad that is set to participate in the tournament, saying, "When we need to be there, the team will compete."



He indicated that he submitted a preliminary list of 55 players to the Argentine Football Association, which he has to submit to "FIFA," noting that May 30 is the deadline for the official lists.