يخوض المنتخب الوطني B غداً (الثلاثاء) مباراته الودية الثانية ضمن معسكره في جدة المقام في إطار برنامج الإعداد المتزامن مع المنتخب الوطني الأول، ضمن المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر لكأس العالم 2026، خلال فترة «أيام FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس.
ويستضيف الأخضر منتخب السودان، في تمام الخامسة مساءً، على ملعب الصالة الرياضية بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، في مباراة مغلقة أمام وسائل الإعلام والجماهير.
على الصعيد الميداني، أجرى لاعبو المنتخب الوطني حصتهم التدريبية مساء اليوم (الإثنين) بقيادة المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو، بدأت بتمارين الإحماء ثم طبّقوا تمارين تكتيكية، لتختتم بمناورة على ثلث مساحة الملعب.
من جهة أخرى استبعد الجهاز الفني للمنتخب الوطني اللاعب فهد الزبيدي من معسكر الأخضر للإصابة.
The national team B will play its second friendly match tomorrow (Tuesday) as part of its training camp in Jeddah, which is held within the framework of the preparation program coinciding with the first national team, as part of the third phase of the green team's preparation for the 2026 World Cup, during the international "FIFA Days" in March.
The green team will host the Sudan national team at 5 PM at the King Abdullah Sports City gymnasium in Jeddah, in a closed match against the media and fans.
On the field, the national team players conducted their training session this evening (Monday) under the guidance of Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio, starting with warm-up exercises, followed by tactical drills, concluding with a scrimmage on one-third of the field.
On another note, the national team's coaching staff has excluded player Fahd Al-Zubaidi from the green camp due to injury.