يخوض المنتخب الوطني B غداً (الثلاثاء) مباراته الودية الثانية ضمن معسكره في جدة المقام في إطار برنامج الإعداد المتزامن مع المنتخب الوطني الأول، ضمن المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر لكأس العالم 2026، خلال فترة «أيام FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس.


ويستضيف الأخضر منتخب السودان، في تمام الخامسة مساءً، على ملعب الصالة الرياضية بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، في مباراة مغلقة أمام وسائل الإعلام والجماهير.


على الصعيد الميداني، أجرى لاعبو المنتخب الوطني حصتهم التدريبية مساء اليوم (الإثنين) بقيادة المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو، بدأت بتمارين الإحماء ثم طبّقوا تمارين تكتيكية، لتختتم بمناورة على ثلث مساحة الملعب.


من جهة أخرى استبعد الجهاز الفني للمنتخب الوطني اللاعب فهد الزبيدي من معسكر الأخضر للإصابة.