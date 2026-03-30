The national team B will play its second friendly match tomorrow (Tuesday) as part of its training camp in Jeddah, which is held within the framework of the preparation program coinciding with the first national team, as part of the third phase of the green team's preparation for the 2026 World Cup, during the international "FIFA Days" in March.



The green team will host the Sudan national team at 5 PM at the King Abdullah Sports City gymnasium in Jeddah, in a closed match against the media and fans.



On the field, the national team players conducted their training session this evening (Monday) under the guidance of Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio, starting with warm-up exercises, followed by tactical drills, concluding with a scrimmage on one-third of the field.



On another note, the national team's coaching staff has excluded player Fahd Al-Zubaidi from the green camp due to injury.