اختتم المنتخب الوطني الأول مساء اليوم (الإثنين) تحضيراته استعداداً لمواجهة منتخب صربيا ودياً غداً (الثلاثاء) على ملعب TSC بمدينة باكا توبولا الصربية، ضمن المعسكر الإعدادي خلال فترة «أيام FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، المقام في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم FIFA 2026.
وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملعب المركز الرياضي لنادي بارتيزان، تحت إشراف المدير الفني هيرفي رينارد، طبقّوا خلالها مراناً لياقياً، تلاه مران الاستحواذ على الكرة، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة التدريبية بمناورة على نصف مساحة الملعب.
وعلى صعيد متصل، شارك اللاعب عبدالإله العمري في أجزاء من الحصة التدريبية برفقة زملائه اللاعبين، في حين اكتفى اللاعب سلطان مندش ببرنامج علاجي برفقة الجهاز الطبي.
The national first team concluded its preparations this evening (Monday) in anticipation of facing the Serbian national team in a friendly match tomorrow (Tuesday) at the TSC Stadium in the Serbian city of Bačka Topola, as part of the training camp during the international "FIFA Days" in March, held within the framework of the third phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The players of the Green team conducted their training session at the sports center of Partizan Club, under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard. They practiced a fitness training session, followed by ball possession drills, before concluding the training session with a scrimmage on half the field.
In a related context, player Abdulilah Al-Amri participated in parts of the training session alongside his teammates, while player Sultan Mandash limited himself to a therapeutic program with the medical staff.