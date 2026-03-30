The national first team concluded its preparations this evening (Monday) in anticipation of facing the Serbian national team in a friendly match tomorrow (Tuesday) at the TSC Stadium in the Serbian city of Bačka Topola, as part of the training camp during the international "FIFA Days" in March, held within the framework of the third phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026.



The players of the Green team conducted their training session at the sports center of Partizan Club, under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard. They practiced a fitness training session, followed by ball possession drills, before concluding the training session with a scrimmage on half the field.



In a related context, player Abdulilah Al-Amri participated in parts of the training session alongside his teammates, while player Sultan Mandash limited himself to a therapeutic program with the medical staff.