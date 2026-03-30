اختتم المنتخب الوطني الأول مساء اليوم (الإثنين) تحضيراته استعداداً لمواجهة منتخب صربيا ودياً غداً (الثلاثاء) على ملعب TSC بمدينة باكا توبولا الصربية، ضمن المعسكر الإعدادي خلال فترة «أيام FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، المقام في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم FIFA 2026.


وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملعب المركز الرياضي لنادي بارتيزان، تحت إشراف المدير الفني هيرفي رينارد، طبقّوا خلالها مراناً لياقياً، تلاه مران الاستحواذ على الكرة، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة التدريبية بمناورة على نصف مساحة الملعب.


وعلى صعيد متصل، شارك اللاعب عبدالإله العمري في أجزاء من الحصة التدريبية برفقة زملائه اللاعبين، في حين اكتفى اللاعب سلطان مندش ببرنامج علاجي برفقة الجهاز الطبي.