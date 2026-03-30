تتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة المرتقبة بين المنتخب السعودي ونظيره الصربي، التي تشهد حضور المهاجم ألكسندر ميتروفيتش، لاعب الهلال السابق، ضمن صفوف المنتخب الصربي.


وتحمل المباراة طابعاً خاصاً، إذ تمثّل المواجهة الثالثة بين ميتروفيتش وحارس المنتخب السعودي نواف العقيدي، بعد مواجهتين سابقتين جمعتهما في منافسات دوري روشن السعودي خلال ديربي الهلال والنصر.


وكان المهاجم الصربي قد فرض تفوقه في اللقاءات الماضية، بعدما تمكن من تسجيل 4 أهداف في شباك العقيدي، إلى جانب صناعة هدف آخر، ليصل مجموع مساهماته التهديفية إلى 5 قبل المواجهة المنتظرة.


ولا تقتصر قوة المنتخب الصربي على ميتروفيتش فقط، إذ تضم قائمته أيضاً لاعب الوسط سيرجي ميلينكوفيتش سافيتش، نجم الهلال الحالي، ما يزيد من صعوبة التحدي أمام الأخضر في هذه المواجهة الودية.