تتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة المرتقبة بين المنتخب السعودي ونظيره الصربي، التي تشهد حضور المهاجم ألكسندر ميتروفيتش، لاعب الهلال السابق، ضمن صفوف المنتخب الصربي.
وتحمل المباراة طابعاً خاصاً، إذ تمثّل المواجهة الثالثة بين ميتروفيتش وحارس المنتخب السعودي نواف العقيدي، بعد مواجهتين سابقتين جمعتهما في منافسات دوري روشن السعودي خلال ديربي الهلال والنصر.
وكان المهاجم الصربي قد فرض تفوقه في اللقاءات الماضية، بعدما تمكن من تسجيل 4 أهداف في شباك العقيدي، إلى جانب صناعة هدف آخر، ليصل مجموع مساهماته التهديفية إلى 5 قبل المواجهة المنتظرة.
ولا تقتصر قوة المنتخب الصربي على ميتروفيتش فقط، إذ تضم قائمته أيضاً لاعب الوسط سيرجي ميلينكوفيتش سافيتش، نجم الهلال الحالي، ما يزيد من صعوبة التحدي أمام الأخضر في هذه المواجهة الودية.
All eyes are on the anticipated match between the Saudi national team and their Serbian counterpart, which will see the presence of striker Aleksandar Mitrović, the former Al-Hilal player, in the Serbian squad.
The match carries a special significance, as it represents the third encounter between Mitrović and Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, following two previous meetings during the Roshan Saudi League in the Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr derby.
The Serbian striker has previously showcased his dominance in past encounters, managing to score 4 goals against Al-Aqidi, in addition to assisting another goal, bringing his total contributions to 5 before the awaited match.
The strength of the Serbian national team is not limited to Mitrović alone, as their roster also includes midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, the current star of Al-Hilal, which adds to the challenge for the Green Falcons in this friendly encounter.