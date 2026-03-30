All eyes are on the anticipated match between the Saudi national team and their Serbian counterpart, which will see the presence of striker Aleksandar Mitrović, the former Al-Hilal player, in the Serbian squad.



The match carries a special significance, as it represents the third encounter between Mitrović and Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, following two previous meetings during the Roshan Saudi League in the Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr derby.



The Serbian striker has previously showcased his dominance in past encounters, managing to score 4 goals against Al-Aqidi, in addition to assisting another goal, bringing his total contributions to 5 before the awaited match.



The strength of the Serbian national team is not limited to Mitrović alone, as their roster also includes midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, the current star of Al-Hilal, which adds to the challenge for the Green Falcons in this friendly encounter.