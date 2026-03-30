يدخل الحارس محمد العويس مواجهة المنتخب السعودي المرتقبة أمام صربيا، محمّلاً بسجل حافل من الأرقام واللحظات الخالدة التي جعلت منه أحد أبرز نجوم حراسة المرمى في تاريخ الكرة السعودية الحديثة.


ويملك العويس خبرة دولية مهمة، بعدما خاض 4 مباريات كاملة في بطولات كأس العالم، بواقع 360 دقيقة، بدأت بمواجهة أوروغواي في نسخة 2018، وتواصلت بثلاث مواجهات في مونديال 2022.


ويبقى المشهد الأبرز في مسيرته، ليلة الانتصار التاريخي على منتخب الأرجنتين في كأس العالم 2022، حين قدّم أداء استثنائيا على ملعب لوسيل، تُوّج خلاله بجائزة أفضل لاعب في المباراة، متفوقاً على النجم ليونيل ميسي.


وعلى مستوى الأداء الفني، أظهر العويس كفاءة عالية، إذ بلغت دقة تمريراته في مونديال 2022 نحو 93%، وهو رقم يعكس هدوءه وقدرته على بناء اللعب تحت الضغط. كما سجّل في مواجهة الأرجنتين 5 تصديات حاسمة، نال بها تقييماً بلغ 7.9/10، في واحدة من أعظم مبارياته الدولية.


ولم تتوقف أرقامه عند ذلك، إذ ساهم في الحفاظ على نظافة شباكه في أكثر من 18 مباراة دولية، وكان عنصراً حاسماً في تأهل الأخضر إلى مونديال قطر، بعد أن وصلت نسبة تصدياته في التصفيات إلى 78%.


ومع اقتراب مواجهة صربيا، تتجه الأنظار مجددًا إلى «بطل لوسيل»، في انتظار فصل جديد من التألق بقميص الأخضر.