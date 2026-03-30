يدخل الحارس محمد العويس مواجهة المنتخب السعودي المرتقبة أمام صربيا، محمّلاً بسجل حافل من الأرقام واللحظات الخالدة التي جعلت منه أحد أبرز نجوم حراسة المرمى في تاريخ الكرة السعودية الحديثة.
ويملك العويس خبرة دولية مهمة، بعدما خاض 4 مباريات كاملة في بطولات كأس العالم، بواقع 360 دقيقة، بدأت بمواجهة أوروغواي في نسخة 2018، وتواصلت بثلاث مواجهات في مونديال 2022.
ويبقى المشهد الأبرز في مسيرته، ليلة الانتصار التاريخي على منتخب الأرجنتين في كأس العالم 2022، حين قدّم أداء استثنائيا على ملعب لوسيل، تُوّج خلاله بجائزة أفضل لاعب في المباراة، متفوقاً على النجم ليونيل ميسي.
وعلى مستوى الأداء الفني، أظهر العويس كفاءة عالية، إذ بلغت دقة تمريراته في مونديال 2022 نحو 93%، وهو رقم يعكس هدوءه وقدرته على بناء اللعب تحت الضغط. كما سجّل في مواجهة الأرجنتين 5 تصديات حاسمة، نال بها تقييماً بلغ 7.9/10، في واحدة من أعظم مبارياته الدولية.
ولم تتوقف أرقامه عند ذلك، إذ ساهم في الحفاظ على نظافة شباكه في أكثر من 18 مباراة دولية، وكان عنصراً حاسماً في تأهل الأخضر إلى مونديال قطر، بعد أن وصلت نسبة تصدياته في التصفيات إلى 78%.
ومع اقتراب مواجهة صربيا، تتجه الأنظار مجددًا إلى «بطل لوسيل»، في انتظار فصل جديد من التألق بقميص الأخضر.
Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais enters the highly anticipated match of the Saudi national team against Serbia, carrying a rich record of numbers and unforgettable moments that have made him one of the most prominent stars of goalkeeping in the history of modern Saudi football.
Al-Owais has significant international experience, having played 4 full matches in World Cup tournaments, totaling 360 minutes, starting with the match against Uruguay in the 2018 edition, followed by three matches in the 2022 World Cup.
The most notable scene in his career remains the historic victory over the Argentina national team in the 2022 World Cup, where he delivered an exceptional performance at Lusail Stadium, earning the Man of the Match award, surpassing the star Lionel Messi.
In terms of technical performance, Al-Owais demonstrated high efficiency, with a passing accuracy of about 93% in the 2022 World Cup, a figure that reflects his calmness and ability to build play under pressure. He also made 5 crucial saves in the match against Argentina, receiving a rating of 7.9/10, in one of his greatest international matches.
His statistics do not stop there, as he contributed to keeping a clean sheet in more than 18 international matches and was a key element in the Green's qualification for the Qatar World Cup, with a save percentage of 78% during the qualifiers.
As the match against Serbia approaches, all eyes are once again on the "Hero of Lusail," awaiting a new chapter of brilliance in the green jersey.