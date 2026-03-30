Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais enters the highly anticipated match of the Saudi national team against Serbia, carrying a rich record of numbers and unforgettable moments that have made him one of the most prominent stars of goalkeeping in the history of modern Saudi football.



Al-Owais has significant international experience, having played 4 full matches in World Cup tournaments, totaling 360 minutes, starting with the match against Uruguay in the 2018 edition, followed by three matches in the 2022 World Cup.



The most notable scene in his career remains the historic victory over the Argentina national team in the 2022 World Cup, where he delivered an exceptional performance at Lusail Stadium, earning the Man of the Match award, surpassing the star Lionel Messi.



In terms of technical performance, Al-Owais demonstrated high efficiency, with a passing accuracy of about 93% in the 2022 World Cup, a figure that reflects his calmness and ability to build play under pressure. He also made 5 crucial saves in the match against Argentina, receiving a rating of 7.9/10, in one of his greatest international matches.



His statistics do not stop there, as he contributed to keeping a clean sheet in more than 18 international matches and was a key element in the Green's qualification for the Qatar World Cup, with a save percentage of 78% during the qualifiers.



As the match against Serbia approaches, all eyes are once again on the "Hero of Lusail," awaiting a new chapter of brilliance in the green jersey.