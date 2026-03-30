دخل الهلال في مأزق هجومي معقّد قبل مواجهته المرتقبة أمام السد القطري ضمن دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، في ظل غيابات مؤثرة تضرب خط المقدمة وتضع المدرب الإيطالي إنزاغي أمام خيارات محدودة.
إيقاف نونيز يربك الحسابات
تلقى الهلال ضربة قوية بعد تأكيدات من داخل الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم تشير إلى استمرار إيقاف مهاجمه داروين نونيز، على خلفية تراكم البطاقات خلال دور المجموعات، ما يعني غيابه رسمياً عن مواجهة السد.
ورغم تحركات الإدارة الهلالية وطلبها رفع الإيقاف مستندة إلى تغييرات نظام البطولة، إلا أن الاتحاد الآسيوي تمسك بقراره، ليغلق الباب أمام مشاركة اللاعب في هذا الدور الحاسم.
بنزيما خارج الحسابات
ولم تتوقف معاناة الهلال عند غياب نونيز، إذ تأكد أيضاً عدم إمكانية مشاركة الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، نظراً لمشاركته السابقة في النسخة الحالية من البطولة مع فريق الاتحاد، ما يحرم «الزعيم» من أحد أبرز خياراته الهجومية.
ليوناردو الخيار الوحيد
في ظل هذه المعطيات، يجد إنزاغي نفسه مضطراً للاعتماد على البرازيلي ليوناردو لقيادة خط الهجوم، كخيار شبه وحيد في مركز رأس الحربة، في اختبار صعب أمام فريق منظم مثل السد.
مواجهة حاسمة في جدة
ومن المقرر أن تُقام المواجهة بين الهلال والسد يوم الإثنين 13 أبريل على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل في جدة، عند الساعة الـ9:00 مساءً، في لقاء لا يقبل أنصاف الحلول، وسط ترقب جماهيري كبير لما ستسفر عنه خيارات المدرب الهلالي في ظل أزمة الهجوم.
Al-Hilal has entered a complicated offensive predicament ahead of its anticipated match against Qatari Al-Sadd in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, amid significant absences affecting the forward line and placing Italian coach Inzaghi in a position with limited options.
Nuniez's Suspension Disrupts Plans
Al-Hilal received a heavy blow after confirmations from within the Asian Football Confederation indicated that their striker Darwin Nuniez's suspension would continue due to accumulated yellow cards during the group stage, meaning he will officially miss the match against Al-Sadd.
Despite the efforts of the Al-Hilal administration to request the lifting of the suspension based on changes to the tournament system, the Asian Football Confederation upheld its decision, closing the door on the player's participation in this crucial round.
Benzema Out of Consideration
Al-Hilal's struggles did not stop with Nuniez's absence, as it was also confirmed that French player Karim Benzema would not be able to participate, due to his previous involvement in the current edition of the tournament with Al-Ittihad, depriving "the Leader" of one of its most prominent offensive options.
Leonardo the Only Option
In light of these circumstances, Inzaghi finds himself compelled to rely on Brazilian Leonardo to lead the attack, as the almost sole option in the center forward position, in a challenging test against an organized team like Al-Sadd.
Decisive Match in Jeddah
The match between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 13, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, at 9:00 PM, in a game that does not allow for half-measures, amid great fan anticipation regarding what the Al-Hilal coach's choices will yield in light of the attacking crisis.