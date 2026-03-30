Al-Hilal has entered a complicated offensive predicament ahead of its anticipated match against Qatari Al-Sadd in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, amid significant absences affecting the forward line and placing Italian coach Inzaghi in a position with limited options.

Nuniez's Suspension Disrupts Plans

Al-Hilal received a heavy blow after confirmations from within the Asian Football Confederation indicated that their striker Darwin Nuniez's suspension would continue due to accumulated yellow cards during the group stage, meaning he will officially miss the match against Al-Sadd.

Despite the efforts of the Al-Hilal administration to request the lifting of the suspension based on changes to the tournament system, the Asian Football Confederation upheld its decision, closing the door on the player's participation in this crucial round.

Benzema Out of Consideration

Al-Hilal's struggles did not stop with Nuniez's absence, as it was also confirmed that French player Karim Benzema would not be able to participate, due to his previous involvement in the current edition of the tournament with Al-Ittihad, depriving "the Leader" of one of its most prominent offensive options.

Leonardo the Only Option

In light of these circumstances, Inzaghi finds himself compelled to rely on Brazilian Leonardo to lead the attack, as the almost sole option in the center forward position, in a challenging test against an organized team like Al-Sadd.

Decisive Match in Jeddah

The match between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 13, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, at 9:00 PM, in a game that does not allow for half-measures, amid great fan anticipation regarding what the Al-Hilal coach's choices will yield in light of the attacking crisis.