دخل الهلال في مأزق هجومي معقّد قبل مواجهته المرتقبة أمام السد القطري ضمن دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، في ظل غيابات مؤثرة تضرب خط المقدمة وتضع المدرب الإيطالي إنزاغي أمام خيارات محدودة.

إيقاف نونيز يربك الحسابات

تلقى الهلال ضربة قوية بعد تأكيدات من داخل الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم تشير إلى استمرار إيقاف مهاجمه داروين نونيز، على خلفية تراكم البطاقات خلال دور المجموعات، ما يعني غيابه رسمياً عن مواجهة السد.

ورغم تحركات الإدارة الهلالية وطلبها رفع الإيقاف مستندة إلى تغييرات نظام البطولة، إلا أن الاتحاد الآسيوي تمسك بقراره، ليغلق الباب أمام مشاركة اللاعب في هذا الدور الحاسم.

بنزيما خارج الحسابات

ولم تتوقف معاناة الهلال عند غياب نونيز، إذ تأكد أيضاً عدم إمكانية مشاركة الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، نظراً لمشاركته السابقة في النسخة الحالية من البطولة مع فريق الاتحاد، ما يحرم «الزعيم» من أحد أبرز خياراته الهجومية.

ليوناردو الخيار الوحيد

في ظل هذه المعطيات، يجد إنزاغي نفسه مضطراً للاعتماد على البرازيلي ليوناردو لقيادة خط الهجوم، كخيار شبه وحيد في مركز رأس الحربة، في اختبار صعب أمام فريق منظم مثل السد.

مواجهة حاسمة في جدة

ومن المقرر أن تُقام المواجهة بين الهلال والسد يوم الإثنين 13 أبريل على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل في جدة، عند الساعة الـ9:00 مساءً، في لقاء لا يقبل أنصاف الحلول، وسط ترقب جماهيري كبير لما ستسفر عنه خيارات المدرب الهلالي في ظل أزمة الهجوم.