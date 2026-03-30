دعا الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى وقف حرب إيران لتفادي ما وصفه بـ«أكبر أزمة طاقة في التاريخ»، مؤكداً أنه «لا أحد غيره يستطيع ذلك»، وسط تصاعد التوتر في منطقة الشرق الأوسط مع دخول الحرب شهرها الثاني.
وقال السيسي مخاطباً ترمب خلال حفل افتتاح مؤتمر ومعرض مصر الدولي للطاقة EGYPES، اليوم الإثنين: «لا أحد يستطيع أن يوقف هذه الحرب في منطقتنا في الخليج إلا أنت».
وأضاف: «أحدثك باسم الإنسانية وباسم محبي السلام وأنت منهم.. من فضلك، ساعدنا في إيقاف الحرب وأنت قادر على ذلك».
ولفت السيسي خلال المؤتمر إلى أن الأزمة الحالية «هي الأكثر تأثيراً على شركات النفط العالمية مقارنة بالحرب الروسية الأوكرانية أو أزمة فايروس كورونا، موضحاً أنها تنطوي على صدمتين أساسيتين، تتمثلان في نقص المعروض بنحو 25% وارتفاع الأسعار، مع احتجاز كميات كبيرة من إمدادات الطاقة في الخليج وعدم قدرتها على الوصول إلى الأسواق، ما ينذر بمزيد من القفزات في أسعار الوقود، خصوصاً مع استهداف منشآت البترول ومعامل التكرير».
ودعا الرئيس المصري إلى ضرورة استعادة الاستقرار في منطقة الخليج وإنهاء الحرب، لما لها من تداعيات على سوق الطاقة العالمية.
وكان وزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر وتركيا وباكستان، شددوا أمس الأحد، خلال اجتماع رباعي في إسلام أباد، على التنسيق المشترك، والاستمرار في التشاور لدعم مساعي خفض التصعيد، وإرساء الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، بما يحول دون اتساع رقعة حرب إيران.
وحسب بيان لوزارة الخارجية المصرية، فإن الوزراء تبادلوا التقييمات بشأن التداعيات الاقتصادية الوخيمة لحرب إيران، وآثاره على الملاحة الدولية، وسلاسل الإمداد، والأمن الغذائي، فضلاً عن تداعياته على أمن الطاقة في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط ومصادر الطاقة.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم الخارجية المصرية السفير تميم خلاف، أن الاجتماع «بحث سبل تعزيز التنسيق المشترك إزاء التطورات المتسارعة والتصعيد العسكري الخطير الذي تشهده المنطقة، والعمل على تغليب الدبلوماسية ولغة الحوار سبيلاً رئيسياً لاحتواء الأزمة وتداعياتها الوخيمة على أمن واستقرار المنطقة».
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called on his American counterpart Donald Trump to stop the war in Iran to avoid what he described as "the biggest energy crisis in history," affirming that "no one but him can do that," amid rising tensions in the Middle East as the war enters its second month.
El-Sisi said while addressing Trump during the opening ceremony of the Egypt International Energy Conference and Exhibition (EGYPES) today, Monday: "No one can stop this war in our region in the Gulf except you."
He added: "I speak to you on behalf of humanity and on behalf of peace lovers, and you are one of them... Please, help us stop the war, and you are capable of doing that."
During the conference, El-Sisi pointed out that the current crisis "is the most impactful on global oil companies compared to the Russian-Ukrainian war or the COVID-19 crisis," explaining that it involves two main shocks, represented by a supply shortage of about 25% and rising prices, with large quantities of energy supplies being held in the Gulf and unable to reach the markets, which warns of further spikes in fuel prices, especially with the targeting of oil facilities and refineries.
The Egyptian president called for the necessity of restoring stability in the Gulf region and ending the war, due to its repercussions on the global energy market.
Yesterday, Sunday, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan emphasized during a quadrilateral meeting in Islamabad the importance of joint coordination and continued consultation to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and establish security and stability in the region, preventing the expansion of the Iran war.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers exchanged assessments regarding the severe economic repercussions of the Iran war, its effects on international navigation, supply chains, and food security, as well as its implications for energy security amid rising oil and energy prices.
The spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, explained that the meeting "discussed ways to enhance joint coordination regarding the rapid developments and the serious military escalation in the region, and to work on prioritizing diplomacy and dialogue as a primary means to contain the crisis and its severe repercussions on the security and stability of the region."