دعا الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى وقف حرب إيران لتفادي ما وصفه بـ«أكبر أزمة طاقة في التاريخ»، مؤكداً أنه «لا أحد غيره يستطيع ذلك»، وسط تصاعد التوتر في منطقة الشرق الأوسط مع دخول الحرب شهرها الثاني.


وقال السيسي مخاطباً ترمب خلال حفل افتتاح مؤتمر ومعرض مصر الدولي للطاقة EGYPES، اليوم الإثنين: «لا أحد يستطيع أن يوقف هذه الحرب في منطقتنا في الخليج إلا أنت».


وأضاف: «أحدثك باسم الإنسانية وباسم محبي السلام وأنت منهم.. من فضلك، ساعدنا في إيقاف الحرب وأنت قادر على ذلك».


ولفت السيسي خلال المؤتمر إلى أن الأزمة الحالية «هي الأكثر تأثيراً على شركات النفط العالمية مقارنة بالحرب الروسية الأوكرانية أو أزمة فايروس كورونا، موضحاً أنها تنطوي على صدمتين أساسيتين، تتمثلان في نقص المعروض بنحو 25% وارتفاع الأسعار، مع احتجاز كميات كبيرة من إمدادات الطاقة في الخليج وعدم قدرتها على الوصول إلى الأسواق، ما ينذر بمزيد من القفزات في أسعار الوقود، خصوصاً مع استهداف منشآت البترول ومعامل التكرير».


ودعا الرئيس المصري إلى ضرورة استعادة الاستقرار في منطقة الخليج وإنهاء الحرب، لما لها من تداعيات على سوق الطاقة العالمية.


وكان وزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر وتركيا وباكستان، شددوا أمس الأحد، خلال اجتماع رباعي في إسلام أباد، على التنسيق المشترك، والاستمرار في التشاور لدعم مساعي خفض التصعيد، وإرساء الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، بما يحول دون اتساع رقعة حرب إيران.


وحسب بيان لوزارة الخارجية المصرية، فإن الوزراء تبادلوا التقييمات بشأن التداعيات الاقتصادية الوخيمة لحرب إيران، وآثاره على الملاحة الدولية، وسلاسل الإمداد، والأمن الغذائي، فضلاً عن تداعياته على أمن الطاقة في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط ومصادر الطاقة.


وأوضح المتحدث باسم الخارجية المصرية السفير تميم خلاف، أن الاجتماع «بحث سبل تعزيز التنسيق المشترك إزاء التطورات المتسارعة والتصعيد العسكري الخطير الذي تشهده المنطقة، والعمل على تغليب الدبلوماسية ولغة الحوار سبيلاً رئيسياً لاحتواء الأزمة وتداعياتها الوخيمة على أمن واستقرار المنطقة».