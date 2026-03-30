The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called on his American counterpart Donald Trump to stop the war in Iran to avoid what he described as "the biggest energy crisis in history," affirming that "no one but him can do that," amid rising tensions in the Middle East as the war enters its second month.



El-Sisi said while addressing Trump during the opening ceremony of the Egypt International Energy Conference and Exhibition (EGYPES) today, Monday: "No one can stop this war in our region in the Gulf except you."



He added: "I speak to you on behalf of humanity and on behalf of peace lovers, and you are one of them... Please, help us stop the war, and you are capable of doing that."



During the conference, El-Sisi pointed out that the current crisis "is the most impactful on global oil companies compared to the Russian-Ukrainian war or the COVID-19 crisis," explaining that it involves two main shocks, represented by a supply shortage of about 25% and rising prices, with large quantities of energy supplies being held in the Gulf and unable to reach the markets, which warns of further spikes in fuel prices, especially with the targeting of oil facilities and refineries.



The Egyptian president called for the necessity of restoring stability in the Gulf region and ending the war, due to its repercussions on the global energy market.



Yesterday, Sunday, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan emphasized during a quadrilateral meeting in Islamabad the importance of joint coordination and continued consultation to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and establish security and stability in the region, preventing the expansion of the Iran war.



According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers exchanged assessments regarding the severe economic repercussions of the Iran war, its effects on international navigation, supply chains, and food security, as well as its implications for energy security amid rising oil and energy prices.



The spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, explained that the meeting "discussed ways to enhance joint coordination regarding the rapid developments and the serious military escalation in the region, and to work on prioritizing diplomacy and dialogue as a primary means to contain the crisis and its severe repercussions on the security and stability of the region."