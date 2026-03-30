كشفت النائبة المساعدة السابقة لوزير الطاقة الأمريكي راندا فهمي أن سوق النفط العالمية مُقبلة على صدمة، في ظل ترجيح استمرار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط لفترة طويلة مع فرض إيران سيطرتها على مضيق هرمز كورقة ضغط.


وأوضحت راندا فهمي أن اتساع نطاق النزاع ليشمل جماعة الحوثيين المدعومة من إيران في اليمن يثير قلقاً بالغاً، ويضيف مخاطر إضافية على إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، خصوصاً عبر احتمال سيطرتهم على مضيق باب المندب، وهو نقطة اختناق حيوية أخرى لتدفقات الطاقة.


اضطراب كبير


وأضافت في مقابلة مع «تلفزيون بلومبرغ»: «إذا أُغلق باب المندب فسنواجه مشكلة، مشكلة كبيرة في الإمدادات»، مشيرة إلى أن الأزمة قد تستمر لفترة طويلة.


يأتي ذلك فيما تواجه طرق الشحن البحري اضطراباً كبيراً، إذ قد يتجنب مالكو السفن المنطقة بالكامل، ما يزيد الضغوط على سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.


واختتمت بقولها: «يكاد يكون من المستحيل على مالكي السفن وقطاع الملاحة إعادة رسم هذه الخرائط، حيث لا يمكنهم تغيير المسار فجأة».