كشفت النائبة المساعدة السابقة لوزير الطاقة الأمريكي راندا فهمي أن سوق النفط العالمية مُقبلة على صدمة، في ظل ترجيح استمرار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط لفترة طويلة مع فرض إيران سيطرتها على مضيق هرمز كورقة ضغط.
وأوضحت راندا فهمي أن اتساع نطاق النزاع ليشمل جماعة الحوثيين المدعومة من إيران في اليمن يثير قلقاً بالغاً، ويضيف مخاطر إضافية على إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، خصوصاً عبر احتمال سيطرتهم على مضيق باب المندب، وهو نقطة اختناق حيوية أخرى لتدفقات الطاقة.
اضطراب كبير
وأضافت في مقابلة مع «تلفزيون بلومبرغ»: «إذا أُغلق باب المندب فسنواجه مشكلة، مشكلة كبيرة في الإمدادات»، مشيرة إلى أن الأزمة قد تستمر لفترة طويلة.
يأتي ذلك فيما تواجه طرق الشحن البحري اضطراباً كبيراً، إذ قد يتجنب مالكو السفن المنطقة بالكامل، ما يزيد الضغوط على سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.
واختتمت بقولها: «يكاد يكون من المستحيل على مالكي السفن وقطاع الملاحة إعادة رسم هذه الخرائط، حيث لا يمكنهم تغيير المسار فجأة».
The former assistant deputy to the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Randa Fahmy, revealed that the global oil market is heading towards a shock, amid expectations that the conflict in the Middle East will continue for a long time with Iran asserting its control over the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure tactic.
Randa Fahmy explained that the widening scope of the conflict to include the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen raises significant concerns and adds additional risks to global energy supplies, particularly through the potential for their control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is another vital choke point for energy flows.
Significant Disruption
She added in an interview with Bloomberg Television: "If Bab el-Mandeb is closed, we will face a problem, a big problem in supplies," noting that the crisis could last for a long time.
This comes as maritime shipping routes face significant disruption, as ship owners may completely avoid the area, increasing pressures on global supply chains.
She concluded by saying: "It is almost impossible for ship owners and the shipping sector to redraw these maps, as they cannot suddenly change their routes."