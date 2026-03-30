The former assistant deputy to the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Randa Fahmy, revealed that the global oil market is heading towards a shock, amid expectations that the conflict in the Middle East will continue for a long time with Iran asserting its control over the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure tactic.



Randa Fahmy explained that the widening scope of the conflict to include the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen raises significant concerns and adds additional risks to global energy supplies, particularly through the potential for their control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is another vital choke point for energy flows.



Significant Disruption



She added in an interview with Bloomberg Television: "If Bab el-Mandeb is closed, we will face a problem, a big problem in supplies," noting that the crisis could last for a long time.



This comes as maritime shipping routes face significant disruption, as ship owners may completely avoid the area, increasing pressures on global supply chains.



She concluded by saying: "It is almost impossible for ship owners and the shipping sector to redraw these maps, as they cannot suddenly change their routes."