The Egyptian artist Amr Saad acknowledged the mistake in his statements regarding his leading viewership during the last Ramadan season.

Reversal of Statement

Saad retracted his recent statements in which he announced his position at the top of the viewership and earnings list in Ramadan drama 2026, confirming that what he said was not appropriate.

During his appearance on the program "Al-Hekaya" with the media personality Amr Adib, he said: "I felt after the statement that it was not appropriate to talk about these matters, especially since I do not see myself as one of the social media stars who discuss viewership numbers or competition directly," pointing out that the actual viewership rates are not officially announced to the public, despite the fact that channels and advertising agencies possess this data, questioning why it is not made clearly available to viewers.

Personal Challenge

He added: "My previous statement came out of a personal challenge, especially after an artistic career that has spanned more than a decade, during which I sought to present popular works based on traditional attraction elements," confirming that he decided to change this course in the series "Ifraaj."

He explained that the work represents an attempt to return to drama based on acting performance, inspired by the style of classic works such as "Al-Daw' Al-Shard" and "Layali Al-Hilmiyya," noting that this experience carried a degree of risk.

Saad concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the work achieved high viewership rates according to the numbers he received, but he stressed that announcing this is not his responsibility, considering that such data should only be issued by the relevant authorities.