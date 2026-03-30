أقر الفنان المصري عمرو سعد بخطأ تصريحاته بشأن تصدره المشاهدة في موسم رمضان الماضي.
تراجع عن التصريح
وتراجع سعد عن تصريحاته الأخيرة التي أعلن خلالها تصدره قائمة الأعلى مشاهدة وأجراً في دراما رمضان 2026، مؤكدًا أن ما قاله لم يكن في محله.
وقال خلال استضافته في برنامج «الحكاية» مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب: «شعرت بعد التصريح بأنه لم يكن من المناسب الحديث عن هذه الأمور، خاصة وأنني لا أرى نفسي من نجوم مواقع التواصل الذين يتحدثون عن أرقام المشاهدة أو المنافسة بشكل مباشر»، مشيراً الى أن نسب المشاهدة الحقيقية لا يتم إعلانها بشكل رسمي للجمهور، رغم امتلاك القنوات ووكالات الإعلان هذه البيانات، متسائلاً عن سبب عدم إتاحتها بشكل واضح للمشاهدين.
تحدٍ شخصي
وأضاف: «تصريحي السابق جاء بدافع التحدي الشخصي، خاصة بعد مسيرة فنية امتدت لأكثر من عقد، سعيت خلالها لتقديم أعمال جماهيرية تعتمد على عناصر جذب تقليدية»، مؤكداً أنه قرر في مسلسل «إفراج» تغيير هذا المسار.
وأوضح أن العمل يمثل محاولة للعودة إلى الدراما القائمة على الأداء التمثيلي، مستلهماً أسلوب أعمال كلاسيكية مثل «الضوء الشارد» و«ليالي الحلمية»، مشيراً إلى أن هذه التجربة حملت قدراً من المخاطرة.
واختتم سعد حديثه بالتأكيد على أن العمل حقق نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة وفق ما وصله من أرقام، لكنه شدد على أن الإعلان عن ذلك ليس من اختصاصه، معتبراً أن مثل هذه البيانات يجب أن تصدر عن الجهات المعنية فقط.
The Egyptian artist Amr Saad acknowledged the mistake in his statements regarding his leading viewership during the last Ramadan season.
Reversal of Statement
Saad retracted his recent statements in which he announced his position at the top of the viewership and earnings list in Ramadan drama 2026, confirming that what he said was not appropriate.
During his appearance on the program "Al-Hekaya" with the media personality Amr Adib, he said: "I felt after the statement that it was not appropriate to talk about these matters, especially since I do not see myself as one of the social media stars who discuss viewership numbers or competition directly," pointing out that the actual viewership rates are not officially announced to the public, despite the fact that channels and advertising agencies possess this data, questioning why it is not made clearly available to viewers.
Personal Challenge
He added: "My previous statement came out of a personal challenge, especially after an artistic career that has spanned more than a decade, during which I sought to present popular works based on traditional attraction elements," confirming that he decided to change this course in the series "Ifraaj."
He explained that the work represents an attempt to return to drama based on acting performance, inspired by the style of classic works such as "Al-Daw' Al-Shard" and "Layali Al-Hilmiyya," noting that this experience carried a degree of risk.
Saad concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the work achieved high viewership rates according to the numbers he received, but he stressed that announcing this is not his responsibility, considering that such data should only be issued by the relevant authorities.