أقر الفنان المصري عمرو سعد بخطأ تصريحاته بشأن تصدره المشاهدة في موسم رمضان الماضي.

تراجع عن التصريح

وتراجع سعد عن تصريحاته الأخيرة التي أعلن خلالها تصدره قائمة الأعلى مشاهدة وأجراً في دراما رمضان 2026، مؤكدًا أن ما قاله لم يكن في محله.

وقال خلال استضافته في برنامج «الحكاية» مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب: «شعرت بعد التصريح بأنه لم يكن من المناسب الحديث عن هذه الأمور، خاصة وأنني لا أرى نفسي من نجوم مواقع التواصل الذين يتحدثون عن أرقام المشاهدة أو المنافسة بشكل مباشر»، مشيراً الى أن نسب المشاهدة الحقيقية لا يتم إعلانها بشكل رسمي للجمهور، رغم امتلاك القنوات ووكالات الإعلان هذه البيانات، متسائلاً عن سبب عدم إتاحتها بشكل واضح للمشاهدين.

تحدٍ شخصي

وأضاف: «تصريحي السابق جاء بدافع التحدي الشخصي، خاصة بعد مسيرة فنية امتدت لأكثر من عقد، سعيت خلالها لتقديم أعمال جماهيرية تعتمد على عناصر جذب تقليدية»، مؤكداً أنه قرر في مسلسل «إفراج» تغيير هذا المسار.

وأوضح أن العمل يمثل محاولة للعودة إلى الدراما القائمة على الأداء التمثيلي، مستلهماً أسلوب أعمال كلاسيكية مثل «الضوء الشارد» و«ليالي الحلمية»، مشيراً إلى أن هذه التجربة حملت قدراً من المخاطرة.

واختتم سعد حديثه بالتأكيد على أن العمل حقق نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة وفق ما وصله من أرقام، لكنه شدد على أن الإعلان عن ذلك ليس من اختصاصه، معتبراً أن مثل هذه البيانات يجب أن تصدر عن الجهات المعنية فقط.