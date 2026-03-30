أفادت تقارير محلية ومواقع إخبارية إيرانية، اليوم الإثنين، بمقتل ضابط أمني رفيع المستوى في مدينة خرم ‌أباد مركز محافظة لرستان غرب البلاد.

وذكرت التقارير أن الجنرال علي جراغي، الذي يشغل منصب قائد وحدة حماية المعلومات التابع لقوى الأمن الداخلي الإيراني، قتل إثر ضربة جوية نُسبت إلى إسرائيل، في حين لم يصدر أي تأكيد رسمي من السلطات الإيرانية حتى الآن.

وكان الحرس الثوري أكد في بيان أصدره، اليوم، مقتل قائد القوات البحرية التابعة له علي رضا تنكسيري متأثراً بإصابات بالغة، وذلك بعد 4 أيام من إعلان وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي، الخميس، مقتل تنكسيري في عملية قاتلة وموجهة بدقة.

وقال كاتس إن تنكسيري المسؤول المباشر عن زرع الألغام وإغلاق مضيق هرمز. ووفق ما ذكره مسؤول إسرائيلي، فإن الاغتيال تم بغارة دقيقة استهدفته في بندر عباس، ولم تؤكد إيران ذلك ولم تنفه.

يذكر أنه منذ تفجر الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي، اغتالت إسرائيل عشرات القادة السياسيين البارزين والعسكريين، لا سيما في الحرس الثوري. فقد أدت الغارات الإسرائيلية الأمريكية المشتركة في اليوم الأول للحرب إلى تصفية المرشد علي خامئني، فضلاً عن قائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، وعبدالرحيم موسوي رئيس أركان القوات المسلحة.

واغتالت إسرائيل قائد قوات الباسيج غلام رضا سليماني، ووزير الدفاع الإيراني عزيز نصير زادة، وخلفه كذلك، فضلاً عن عشرات القادة والضباط العسكريين. فيما توعدت بتصفية كافة القادة الكبار في النظام الإيراني، وفي مقدمتهم المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي.