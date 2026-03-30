أفادت تقارير محلية ومواقع إخبارية إيرانية، اليوم الإثنين، بمقتل ضابط أمني رفيع المستوى في مدينة خرم أباد مركز محافظة لرستان غرب البلاد.
وذكرت التقارير أن الجنرال علي جراغي، الذي يشغل منصب قائد وحدة حماية المعلومات التابع لقوى الأمن الداخلي الإيراني، قتل إثر ضربة جوية نُسبت إلى إسرائيل، في حين لم يصدر أي تأكيد رسمي من السلطات الإيرانية حتى الآن.
وكان الحرس الثوري أكد في بيان أصدره، اليوم، مقتل قائد القوات البحرية التابعة له علي رضا تنكسيري متأثراً بإصابات بالغة، وذلك بعد 4 أيام من إعلان وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي، الخميس، مقتل تنكسيري في عملية قاتلة وموجهة بدقة.
وقال كاتس إن تنكسيري المسؤول المباشر عن زرع الألغام وإغلاق مضيق هرمز. ووفق ما ذكره مسؤول إسرائيلي، فإن الاغتيال تم بغارة دقيقة استهدفته في بندر عباس، ولم تؤكد إيران ذلك ولم تنفه.
يذكر أنه منذ تفجر الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي، اغتالت إسرائيل عشرات القادة السياسيين البارزين والعسكريين، لا سيما في الحرس الثوري. فقد أدت الغارات الإسرائيلية الأمريكية المشتركة في اليوم الأول للحرب إلى تصفية المرشد علي خامئني، فضلاً عن قائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، وعبدالرحيم موسوي رئيس أركان القوات المسلحة.
واغتالت إسرائيل قائد قوات الباسيج غلام رضا سليماني، ووزير الدفاع الإيراني عزيز نصير زادة، وخلفه كذلك، فضلاً عن عشرات القادة والضباط العسكريين. فيما توعدت بتصفية كافة القادة الكبار في النظام الإيراني، وفي مقدمتهم المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي.
Local reports and Iranian news websites reported today, Monday, the killing of a high-ranking security officer in the city of Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province in western Iran.
Reports indicated that General Ali Geraghi, who serves as the commander of the Information Protection Unit of the Iranian Internal Security Forces, was killed in an airstrike attributed to Israel, while no official confirmation has been issued by Iranian authorities so far.
The Revolutionary Guard confirmed in a statement issued today the death of its naval forces commander, Ali Reza Tankseri, due to severe injuries, just four days after the Israeli Defense Minister announced on Thursday that Tankseri had been killed in a targeted and precise operation.
Katz stated that Tankseri was directly responsible for laying mines and closing the Strait of Hormuz. According to an Israeli official, the assassination was carried out in a precise strike targeting him in Bandar Abbas, which Iran has neither confirmed nor denied.
It is noteworthy that since the outbreak of the war on February 28, Israel has assassinated dozens of prominent political and military leaders, particularly in the Revolutionary Guard. The joint Israeli-American airstrikes on the first day of the war led to the elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour and Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.
Israel also assassinated Basij Forces Commander Gholam Reza Soleimani and Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, along with his successor, as well as dozens of military leaders and officers. They have vowed to eliminate all senior leaders in the Iranian regime, including the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.