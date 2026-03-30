Local reports and Iranian news websites reported today, Monday, the killing of a high-ranking security officer in the city of Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province in western Iran.



Reports indicated that General Ali Geraghi, who serves as the commander of the Information Protection Unit of the Iranian Internal Security Forces, was killed in an airstrike attributed to Israel, while no official confirmation has been issued by Iranian authorities so far.



The Revolutionary Guard confirmed in a statement issued today the death of its naval forces commander, Ali Reza Tankseri, due to severe injuries, just four days after the Israeli Defense Minister announced on Thursday that Tankseri had been killed in a targeted and precise operation.



Katz stated that Tankseri was directly responsible for laying mines and closing the Strait of Hormuz. According to an Israeli official, the assassination was carried out in a precise strike targeting him in Bandar Abbas, which Iran has neither confirmed nor denied.



It is noteworthy that since the outbreak of the war on February 28, Israel has assassinated dozens of prominent political and military leaders, particularly in the Revolutionary Guard. The joint Israeli-American airstrikes on the first day of the war led to the elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour and Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.



Israel also assassinated Basij Forces Commander Gholam Reza Soleimani and Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, along with his successor, as well as dozens of military leaders and officers. They have vowed to eliminate all senior leaders in the Iranian regime, including the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.